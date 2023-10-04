Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Debra A. Pensinger

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, a compassionate social worker and a devoted teacher, Debra Ann Pensinger, 64, who passed away peacefully due to the progression of dementia on October 2, 2023. She leaves behind a legacy of love, care, and unwavering dedication to her family, community, and the countless lives she touched throughout her remarkable journey.

Born on August 24, 1959. to Joyce and Donald Peterson, Deb was a shining beacon of kindness and compassion. Her radiant smile and warm heart had an incredible impact on the lives she encountered. She met her husband, Roger, at UW-Whitewater in 1978 and they married in 1980. After graduating from UW-Whitewater, Deb started her career as a social worker at Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, WI. Her selfless nature and genuine empathy made her a pillar of support for countless individuals and families facing difficult circumstances. After a few years and having her first child, Jennifer, her family relocated to Wausau, WI where she became a stay-at-home Mom. After a short time, she began working part-time at Eastbay in numerous roles. She later decided to pursue her passion of teaching and became a teacher’s aide at Lincoln Elementary. With the love and support of her family and colleagues, she decided to go back to school at UW – Stevens Point to get her teaching degree. She spent the next 17 years teaching 1st and 2nd grades at Lincoln and Franklin elementary schools within the Wausau School District. She believed education was a transformative tool that could empower students to overcome adversity and reach their fullest potential. Her classrooms were filled with warmth, encouragement, a deep commitment to fostering a love for learning, and the occasional popcorn fight. In addition to teaching, Deb was extremely passionate about numerous causes including the Wausau Area Jaycees, Special Olympics, Blessings in a Backpack, DCE Rollin’ Readers, Chase the Chill, Craft Hope, crocheting hats for preemies at local hospitals, and ushering at the Grand Theater.

As dementia gradually took its toll on Deb, her unwavering spirit continued to shine through, inspiring all who knew her. Even in the face of adversity, she remained a source of strength, teaching us the invaluable lessons of resilience, patience, and unconditional love.

Deb will be deeply missed by her children, Jennifer (Timothy) Cucchiarelli, Brian (Sara) Pensinger, and Katherine (Juan) Soriano, who carry her legacy in their hearts. She is also survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Roger, who was steadfast as her caretaker throughout her illness. In addition to her children and husband, Deb leaves behind a legacy of love that extends to her adoring grandchildren, Lennon, Penelope, Posie, Avila, Anthony, Ayla, and Mila, who held a special place in her heart. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joyce and Donald, and her grandson, Finley.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her extended family, friends, former colleagues, students, and all those whose lives were touched by her genuine kindness and love.

In memory of Deb, let us remember the invaluable lessons she taught us: to always love one another, to approach life with empathy and compassion, and to cherish every moment we have with each other.

Lastly, the family would like to thank the staff at Wellington Place and Colonial Manor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made directly to a cause Deb was passionate about, Blessings in a Backpack, https://www.bibdcewausau.org/donate, which ensures children in our local community have hunger-free weekends.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 6th, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Natalie officiating. A visitation will take place at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church, with a fellowship lunch to follow.

Robert H. Philipp

Robert Harold Philipp, a loving father, son, brother and friend to many passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the age of 61. He is survived by his mother; Shirley, his son; Matthew (Jerica) Philipp, granddaughter; Parker, grandsons; Jaxton, Jedrix, Jaylex and Maddix, sisters; Pam and Trish, along with several nieces and loved ones. Rob is preceded in death by his father; Robert and sister; Karen.

Rob was born on November 14th, 1961 to Robert and Shirley Philipp in Wausau, WI. He grew up in the family car business and continued on into his adult life, from being a mechanic to moving into sales and finishing his career as a GM. In his younger years you could find him on the ice playing hockey for the Cyclones or at any ball diamond playing softball. He spent most of his adult life at the family cottage in Harrison Hills, WI., cruising the lake with a drink in his hand where the sunsets were glorious.

The most important thing to Rob was family. He will be additionally missed by his numerous friends and neighbors. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his son and grandkids. Among his favorite past times he was an avid Packer fan and loved to shoot pool. His fun spirit always made for a good time with those around him.

A Celebration of Life for Rob will be held on Friday, October 13th, 2023 from 11AM-2PM at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI. There will be open mic from 2PM-3PM that you’ll have the opportunity to share memories of Rob. Afterwards please join the family at the 19th Hole to continue the Celebration in Honor of “Rob”.

Kathleen A. Eickhoff

On the evening of September 27th, 2023, Kathleen Eickhoff (formerly Kruesel) passed away after a two-year battle with dementia at the Morningstar Facility in Lone Tree, CO. Kathy was 75 years old, born on July 31st, 1948 in Bethesda, Maryland while her father was stationed there in the Navy. She was the first child and daughter of Walter Kruesel and Romelle Kruesel (formerly Kratohwil) who preceded her in death. Kathy graduated from Newman High School in 1966 and UW-Eau Claire with a B.S. in English and Psychology.

Kathy married Gary Grenier of Wausau, WI who preceded her in death on March 9th, 1982. They had one son together, Eric Grenier. She later married Stephen Eickhoff who preceded her in death after complications from agent orange exposure during the Vietnam War.

In 2008, Kathy reconnected with her High School Sweetheart, Ken Peterson who had dated her back in 1963-64. Ken and Kathy rekindled their relationship and she moved from Arvada, Colorado to Wausau, WI where she had been residing for the last 14 years. Ken and Kathy spent every day together enjoying the outdoors, Wisconsin Badger and Packer games, golf, reading, and just enjoying nature around their home in the town of Wausau. One of Kathy’s hobbies was collecting anything that was pig-related. She also loved small children and babies and would always look for “little ones” whenever she was shopping or out socially. She will always be remembered as a very kind, gentle and intelligent woman who never spoke negatively about anyone or anything.

Kathy is survived by her son Eric Grenier and grandchildren Anique, Jayden, and Milana Grenier, all of the Denver area. She is also survived by her siblings Jim Kruesel (Wausau, WI) and Karen Lang (Menomonee Falls, WI). Also stepdaughter, Natasha McGoldrick and granddaughters Kaitlyn Morin and Emily Berg-Thompson.

A Celebration of Life for Kathy will be held at Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau on October 12th, 2023 at 11am. Visitation for friends and family will commence at 10am until time of services. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Cemetery immediately afterwards. Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling all arrangements. Condolences can be directed to her son Eric Grenier.

George E. Wielock

George E. Wielock, 90, of Marathon, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Acorn Hill Senior Living Community, Mosinee.

He was born on February 20, 1933 in Athens to the late Edward and Regina (Stencil) Wielock. George married Phyllis Lepak at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, town of Cassel, in 1954.

Farming was his passion, and he also enjoyed fishing with his son and sons-in-law, playing Sheepshead with family, and George loved growing potatoes and berries. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 in Germany.

Survivors include his five children, Shirley (David) Grant, Lac du Flambeau, Laurie (Gene) Tieman, Edgar, Lynn (Anthony) Oechsner, Lomira, Greg (Sandy) Wielock, Wausau, and Karen (Wayne) Rajek, Wausau; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents, Edward and Regina Wielock; daughter, Bonny; son-in-law, Gene; and sisters, Bernice (Orville) Lang and Delores (Donald) Knorr.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, town of Cassel, with Rev. Joseph Nakwah presiding. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors accorded by the American Legion Alois Dreikosen Post #469 of Marathon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff and friends at Acorn Hill for the exceptional care and support given to George during his stay.

Marilyn I. Luczaj

Marilyn I. Luczaj, 93, of Wausau, passed away at Benedictine Living Community, Wausau, peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2023 with family by her side.

She loved her family very much. Marilyn loved being outside, working in her flower beds or her garden, and fishing. She liked watching a variety of sports including her great-grandchildren playing softball and baseball. Marilyn loved spending time with her sisters playing Yahtzee. She was the queen of Yahtzee. Her favorite saying was to take one day at a time, which she did to the fullest.

Survivors include her children, Russ (Melissa) Baneck, Brenda (Richard) Macomber, and Joyce (Steve) Bodenhiemer; grandchildren, Josh Meverden, Travis Meverden, Mike Bodenhiemer, Tanya Hall, Cassie Carl, Adam Macomber, Brandon Tushkowski, Ian Tushkowski, Sarah, Jenny, and Molly; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Luczaj; son, Jim Baneck; daughter, Loretta Tushkowski; and grandson, Joey Baneck.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

A special thank you from the family to the staff of Benedictine Living Community and to Promedica Hospice for their kindness and being there for Marilyn and her family during this time.

Rest in Peace Mom. We love you!

Raymond C. Kuehlman

Raymond C. “Buff” Kuehlman, 88, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.

He was born on June 2, 1935, in Edgar, Wisconsin to the late Raymond L. and Marcella (Wetterau) Kuehlman. Raymond married Patricia Wagner on July 13, 1957, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Wausau.

Buff will be remembered for his love of family and his deep faith. For the past 27 years, his favorite place was the double wooden swing overlooking Butternut Lake. Buff, Pat, and their son, Tom, would spend about six months of the year with family and friends at their cottage on the lake, where they could fish, visit with neighbors, sit by the fire pit on chilly evenings, and enjoy the many hummingbirds and beautiful sunsets. His daughters, “Toot” and Linda, and son, Tim, and their spouses were devoted to his every need.

During his younger years Buff enjoyed playing softball for the Brickner’s team, deer hunting, and playing golf with his daughter, Chris, and son-in-law, Kevin. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Red Wings hockey, Notre Dame football, and Tarheel basketball. He and “the Colonel” are stakeholders in the annual Packer football pool at his favorite local pub. He loved hanging out in Tom’s man cave, on the computer, and listening to country music.

Buff served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. After his time in the service, he returned to the area and worked for the Wausau Fire Department for eight years. He retired from Foremost Foods after 33 years as a machine operator.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Pat; daughter, Chris (Kevin) McCutcheon; grandchildren, Brian (Jessica Carlson) McCutcheon and Erin (Galen) Gresalfi; and great-grandchildren, Elyn and Ada Gresalfi; daughter, Cathie (Jeff) Morgan; grandson, Ben (Ashley) Weinke; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn; son, Tim (Terry) Kuehlman; grandchildren, Jeremiah and Lily Kuehlman; daughter, Linda (Fred) Bradfish; grandchildren, Kiley (Alex Spatz) Bradfish and Quinn (Marcus) Markee and great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Benjamin Markee; son, Tom Kuehlman; sister, Mary Richter; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by two infant children; grandchildren, Josh Morgan and Sarah Morgan-Guenther; parents, Raymond and Marcella; and brothers, Bill and Dick.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023 at St. Anne Parish, 700 West Bridge Street, Wausau, with Rev. Al Slowiak presiding. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post #10. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to St. Anne Parish or the Man of Honor Society, Attn: Ken Kohnhorst, Treasurer, P.O. Box 2071, Wausau, WI 54402.

His family brought him great pride and joy. His heart overflowed with love for his “Honey” Pat, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and they always brought a tear of joy to his eyes.

We love you Dad……“I know.”

Betty Jane Bobbe

Betty Jane (Weldon) Bobbe, age 80 of Amherst, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 28, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1943 in Martinez, CA to parents Asel and Ange (Peterson) Weldon. Betty was a 1961 graduate of Amherst High School. She married her high school sweetheart, James Bobbe, on July 25, 1964. The majority of her working years were spent at Del Monte Foods in Plover, where she retired after over 30 years of service in 2005.

During her retirement years, she absolutely loved being “Mimi Betty” to her four grandchildren. Spending time with family was Betty’s top priority and she reveled in making everyone feel special during birthday and holiday celebrations. She prized her friendships and especially loved shopping and going out to eat with the girls. Betty was an excellent cook and baker who couldn’t resist trying new recipes. Her large country yard was filled with gorgeous flowers every summer. She enjoyed Scandinavian rosemaling, but her creativity really took off when she began making adorable gnomes out of fabric. Betty did not let her 2018 cancer diagnosis dampen her spirit. She was an inspiration to others through her strength and optimism.

Betty is survived by husband James Bobbe, daughters Dorene (Rick) Henrikson of Stevens Point and Paulene (Abe Durrant) Bobbe of Plover, and grandchildren Aven, Amira, Adrik, and Atticus Durrant-Bobbe of Plover. She is also survived by sisters Donna Harr and Linda (Richard) Packer, and brother Paul (LuAnn) Weldon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Kelly Lyn Bobbe, sister Barbara Pendergrass, and brothers Louis Weldon, Sidney Weldon, and Donald Weldon.

Pastor Gretchen Anderson will officiate Betty’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst with an 11:00 a.m. service. There will be a visitation from 10:00-11:00 and a meal provided after the service. Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed online at mwcs.ws.

Betty’s family would like to thank Dr. Onitilo, Laura Lauer NP, the staff of Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center of Stevens Point, and the Compassus hospice nurses.

Calon L. Hawley

Calon Lee Hawley, 78, of Hatley, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 2, 2023, at his home.

Calon was born on June 8, 1945, in Wausau, the son of Loren and Jean (Calloway) Hawley.

Calon was a Sparks Nevada High School graduate. Calon served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

On June 30, 1979, Calon was united in marriage to Ann Ebert, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Richford.

Calon worked at Weyerhaeuser Paper Mill for over 30 years and enjoyed 20 years of retirement. He was a Chicago Bears fan. Calon loved to hunt, play mini golf ,darts, and traveling. Calon enjoyed gardening and had their property looking like a park with flower gardens, a pond and numerous hanging baskets.

Calon was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, and Uncle.

Calon is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ann; daughter, Erin Hawley; son, Christopher (Shanti) Hawley of Wausau; granddaughter, Grace; brother, Richard (Janice) Hawley of Marathon; nephew, Derek (Ashley) Hawley of Weston, and their children, Mikaela and Darian; niece, Elizabeth (Matthew) Everson of Appleton, and their children, Zoe and Eva; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calon was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Jean; grandparents, Helen and Virgil Calloway and Eleanora and Wallace Hawley; and mother and father-in-law, Harold and Frances Ebert.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox Bogen will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery, with military rites conducted by Bloecher-Johnson American Legion Post #502. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 1 PM until the time of service at the church.

“My Honeybunch, you were such a romantic by heart. You never missed a chance to give me a hug and kiss and tell me how much you loved me. One of your favorite songs was ‘I’ve Been Waiting for a Girl Like You.’ You would turn up the volume and sing along. My love, I will miss you until the day I join you in Heaven. Love, Ann”

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memoires and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Mary J. Sala

Mary J. Sala, 67, Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Mary was born July 2, 1956 in Wausau, daughter of the late Lloyd and Patricia (Bretl) Sala.

Mary started work with the former Wausau Furniture, now Furniture and Appliance Mart. She devoted over 25 years working in the concession stand for Marathon County youth hockey and Wausau Cyclones Hockey as well as at Athletic Park for Woodchucks games. They could always count on Mary to fill any open shift. She loved to sew, travel, bake, camp and spend time with family and friends. Mary never turned down “Going for a ride” which always ended up as a trip to the casino.

Survivors include her three brothers, Jim (Paulene), Ken (Denise) and Mark (Latonya); nieces and nephews, Tracy (Jon) Hetzel, Ashley Sala, Whitney (Cameron) Schumacher, Travis (Kelly) Hummel, Jamie (Josh) Krautkramer, Cale (Sarah) Sala and Adam Sala (Sunny Rufsholm) great nieces and great nephews, Emma, Evan, Grace, Addyson, Madelyn, Henry, Kylee, Croy and August; long time friend, Debbie Hackbarth and her dog, Penny.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 13, 2023 at Grace United Church of Christ, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Grace United Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Like this: Like Loading...