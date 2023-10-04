Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:
Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kimberly
|(9)
|6-0
|94
|1
|2. Kettle Moraine
|(1)
|7-0
|86
|2
|3. Muskego
|–
|7-0
|81
|3
|4. Waunakee
|–
|7-0
|70
|4
|5. Franklin
|–
|7-0
|65
|5
|6. Sussex Hamilton
|–
|7-0
|52
|6
|7. Mukwonago
|–
|6-1
|35
|7
|8. Verona
|–
|6-1
|25
|8
|9. Middleton
|–
|6-1
|13
|9
|10. Mount Horeb1Barneveld
|–
|7-0
|9
|10
|(tie) Badger
|–
|7-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 6. New Richmond 4. La Crosse Central 1.
Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Port Washington
|(6)
|7-0
|96
|2
|2. Lodi
|(4)
|7-0
|90
|3
|3. Two Rivers
|–
|7-0
|76
|4
|4. Notre Dame
|–
|6-1
|56
|7
|5. Catholic Memorial
|–
|5-2
|54
|6
|6. Columbus
|–
|6-1
|49
|1
|7. Kewaunee
|–
|7-0
|34
|9
|8. Plymouth
|–
|6-1
|29
|5
|9. Baldwin-Woodville
|–
|6-1
|21
|8
|10. Appleton Xavier
|–
|6-1
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Southern Door 8. Winnebago Lutheran 7. Luxemburg-Casco 5. Brodhead/Juda 3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3. Westby 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 1. Platteville 1.
Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|(6)
|7-0
|93
|1
|2. St. Mary’s Springs
|(3)
|7-0
|88
|2
|3. Cashton
|–
|7-0
|81
|3
|4. Aquinas
|(1)
|6-1
|74
|4
|5. Edgar
|–
|6-1
|56
|6
|6. Pepin6Alma
|–
|7-0
|38
|8
|7. Bangor
|–
|6-1
|33
|7
|8. Auburndale
|–
|7-0
|24
|9
|(tie) Boyceville
|–
|7-0
|24
|10
|10. Marshall
|–
|6-1
|13
|5
Others receiving votes: Darlington 9. Lancaster 4. Grantsburg 3. Colby 3. Mondovi 3. Potosi-Cassville 2. Reedsville 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1.