By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kimberly(9)6-0941
2. Kettle Moraine(1)7-0862
3. Muskego7-0813
4. Waunakee7-0704
5. Franklin7-0655
6. Sussex Hamilton7-0526
7. Mukwonago6-1357
8. Verona6-1258
9. Middleton6-1139
10. Mount Horeb1Barneveld7-0910
(tie) Badger7-09NR

Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 6. New Richmond 4. La Crosse Central 1.

Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Port Washington(6)7-0962
2. Lodi(4)7-0903
3. Two Rivers7-0764
4. Notre Dame6-1567
5. Catholic Memorial5-2546
6. Columbus6-1491
7. Kewaunee7-0349
8. Plymouth6-1295
9. Baldwin-Woodville6-1218
10. Appleton Xavier6-11510

Others receiving votes: Southern Door 8. Winnebago Lutheran 7. Luxemburg-Casco 5. Brodhead/Juda 3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3. Westby 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 1. Platteville 1.

Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic(6)7-0931
2. St. Mary’s Springs(3)7-0882
3. Cashton7-0813
4. Aquinas(1)6-1744
5. Edgar6-1566
6. Pepin6Alma7-0388
7. Bangor6-1337
8. Auburndale7-0249
(tie) Boyceville7-02410
10. Marshall6-1135

Others receiving votes: Darlington 9. Lancaster 4. Grantsburg 3. Colby 3. Mondovi 3. Potosi-Cassville 2. Reedsville 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1.