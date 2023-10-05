Wausau Pilot & Review

Avelo Airlines takes off Thursday with exclusive nonstop service between Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Avelo is the first and only low-fare airline serving CWA and is the only airline offering nonstop flights from the Central Wisconsin region to the Theme Park Capital of the World in Central Florida.

The airline, which began flight service in 2021, will provide service from CWA to Orlando, Fla., with flights on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight prices start at $49 for a one-way ticket on a 189-seat aircraft, a Boeing 737-800.

Avelo Airlines Chair and CEO Andrew Levy said the new service will eliminate the hassle of “long and expensive gas-guzzling drives” to other airports.

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors in May 2022 approved a request by CWA to pledge up to $195,000 as a service development grant that would leverage $900,000 in federal funds to solidify the service. Portage County, which owns 35 percent of the airport, contributed $105,000.

Joint Airport Board Chair Dave Ladick said CWA is the first and only airport in Wisconsin to offer the service by an airline that has established its reliability.



