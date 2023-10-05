WAUSAU — A pair of products from members of theGreater Wausau Chamber of Commerce have advanced to the final eight in the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. These products are among the more than 100 nominees from around the state.

Voting in the round of eight will open on Thursday, October 5 and continue through Tuesday, October 10. Individuals can vote once per device, per day.

The Chamber members’ products in the final 16 include:

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon – Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Wittenberg

Weinbrenner Shoe Company – Thorogood American Heritage 6” tobacco safety toe work boot

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats defeated a product from Ammo, Inc. in the round of 16 and is paired off against a product from Cedar Valley Cheese next. The Weinbrenner Shoe Company’s Thorogood brand defeated Milwaukee Tool to advance to battle a product by Skee Ball.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the eighth time in 2023 to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. The competition aims to highlight the state’s vibrant manufacturing industry. The contest not only brings attention to all the cool things made in Wisconsin, but also the outstanding career opportunities available in manufacturing – an industry that employs one in six people in the state.

To vote for a product in the contest, visit MadeInWis.com. Click on the product you would like to cast a vote for.

A list of the top four products will be announced on Wednesday, October 11 and will move on in the tournament-style bracket.

