By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Joint Police Commission decision this week ruled a complaint against Everest Metro Chief Clay Schulz will not result in charges against him.

The Commission entered closed session Wednesday to discuss the written complaint against Schulz. Wausau Pilot & Review has requested a copy of the complaint, but the Commission on Wednesday declined to provide it, citing an ongoing investigation.

Schulz remained on duty throughout the investigation, prompting concern from state law enforcement officials. Typically, officers are placed on administrative leave when an investigation is underway. That didn’t happen in Schulz’s case, and officials so far have declined to comment on why.

Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, confirmed that a formal written complaint was filed with the Joint Police Commission alleging that Schulz has “engaged in a wide range of improper conduct constituting sexual harassment.” The complaint was filed by an employee who is not an officer with the department.

Palmer then wrote to members of the Commission urging them to immediately place Schulz on administrative leave. Palmer, on behalf of the WPPA, also requested that Schulz be restricted from entering or accessing department facilities while the matter was under investigation. Local officials declined to do so.

Outside counsel investigated the allegations and on Wednesday, the Commission determined the complaint was “not sufficient” to move forward with formal action.

Meanwhile, a former Everest Metro Police captain is suing the department in an effort to keep records surrounding misconduct allegations from being released to the public.

John Rusinek, who was employed by EMPD since February 2007, resigned in July. At the time of his resignation, Rusinek was operations captain. He sued the department on Sept. 6.

Wausau Pilot & Review has requested those documents. A decision on their release will depend on the outcome of the lawsuit Rusinek filed with the court. Unclear is whether the two issues are connected.

