MERRILL – D.C. Everest stayed in striking distance of Marshfield in the Wisconsin Valley Conference volleyball standings with a 3-0 sweep of Merrill on Thursday night at Merrill High School.

The Evergreens won 25-18, 25-14, 25-19, to improve to 7-1 in the WVC. Merrill drops to 3-4.

Ryden Lehrke had 12 kills, Sammy Johnson had 16 assists and 18 digs, Sidney Geiss added 12 assists and 13 digs, and Reilley Rajek had a team-best 27 digs for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest hosts the second Wisconsin Valley Conference meet of the season on Saturday, which includes a match against first-place Marshfield (7-0 WVC).

