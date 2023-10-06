Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic volleyball team won the final two sets to down Amherst 3-1 in a nonconference match Thursday night at Newman Catholic High School.

The Cardinals won 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13.

Camille Sobolewski had 21 kills and 16 digs, Lily Shields added 14 kills and 10 digs, and Paige Guld had seven kills, 25 assists and 10 digs for Newman Catholic. Guld now has 1,332 career assists.

Newman Catholic will play in the Marawood Conference Crossover Challenge on Tuesday and will complete its regular-season schedule at D.C. Everest on Oct. 12.

