Caryl J. Marone

Caryl Joann Marone of Weston, formerly of the Town of Maine, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. She was born to Earl and Ella Katz in Detroit, Michigan on August 20, 1932.

Caryl was united in marriage to Marshal Lynn Marone on April 11, 1953, at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Reformation in Detroit. Together she and Lynn raised three children: Barb, Doug, and Dave.

Caryl worked as a secretary for an ad agency prior to her marriage and was even a hand model in some commercials.

The family moved to the Town of Maine in 1969 where Caryl was a homemaker; loving plants, flowers, her vegetable garden, and especially taking care of her family. She belonged to Homemakers and Pine Tree Quilting Club, making many quilts. She also liked to knit and crochet and made many lovely throws for her family members. She made a point of making sure every child, grandchild, and great-grandchild had a throw handmade to remember her by. Caryl helped her daughter-in-law make thousands of crocheted cat toys for humane societies around the state and was still making them in her last months. She also loved to do needlework and read books.

Caryl was an active member of her church and was always willing to help on election day at the Town of Maine Town Hall.

Baking was another passion. A favorite recipe of the family was Monster Cookies. Banana bread was another huge favorite. She hosted many holiday gatherings – Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, etc., and there was always plenty of food for everyone.

Caryl’s family was her whole world. She dearly loved her children and when they gave her grandchildren and even great-grandchildren, she couldn’t have been happier. You could find family photos on her fridge and in her apartment. She always supported them in everything they did and made a positive impact on their lives, showing them strong morals, good character, and a strong Christian faith throughout her life.

Caryl is survived by her daughter Barbara Wilcox, son Doug Marone (Perri Ducklow), and son David (Tammy) Marone. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kathie (John) Hannie, Becky (Lucas) Olli, Lisa Marone, Michael Marone, Adam Marone (Nicole LaFave), and Eric (Brittany) Marone. She was blessed with great-grandchildren Tressa and Tyler Feiner, Marshall and Mitchell Olli, and Ava and Elias Marone and Morgan and Gavin LaFave.

A celebration of her life will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, Wisconsin on Monday, October 9, 2023. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service officiated by Pastor Mike Fox at 11 a.m.

The family would like to thank Paster Mike Fox for his caring and for walking the family through this difficult time. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, especially Dr. Mark Sepnafski, and nurses Corbin, McKenzie, and CNA Anna.

Myrtle E. Lambert

Myrtle E. Lambert, 104 of Wausau and formerly of Waukesha, beloved wife of the late George A. Lambert, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 3, 2023 at Sylvan Crossings Assisted Living.

Myrtle was born on August 10, 1919 in Antigo, WI daughter of the late Moses and Ella (Meier) Cruger.

She is survived by four daughters: Edith Mueller, Donna Heusdens, Linda Michalski, and Judith (Dave) Chicka. She leaves four beloved grandchildren: Ben (Jessica) Chicka, Lindsay (Nick) Larson, Amanda (Thomas) Hardy, and Andrew Michalski. Myrtle leaves three great grandchildren: Jovie, Anders, and Ansel Larson in addition to numerous extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three siblings: Arthur Cruger, Howard Cruger, and Irene LaMarre, in addition to two son-in-laws: Paul Mueller and Byron Heusdens.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 13th from 10 AM – 12 PM at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. A service celebrating Myrtle’s life will follow at 12 PM in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in the Pinelawn Memorial Park, but her soul has gone to be with the Lord where she will be with Him forever. Please visit www.Helke.com for an extended obituary.

Martha L. Sparks

Martha Lee Sparks “Woma”, 86, Schofield passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born November 12, 1936 in Blakely, Georgia, daughter of the late Richard Louis Nash and Minnie Ethel Roney. On January 11, 1955 she married Moses Sparks in Albany, Georgia. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2020.

Our mother was hands down the most selfless person we have ever known. Her life was her family, and she dedicated every waking moment to the mission. She never had a job, never drove a car, never pursued anything that wasn’t part and parcel of being a mother. She was an amazing southern cook and her table spread was something to be seen. You would never leave her house hungry. Martha was a hard worker and an immaculate housekeeper. She raised 6 children, one of them severely disabled, and her only wish in life was to see them happy. Our father’s job was such that we never stayed in one place very long, every couple of years we had to pack up and move to another town. It was hard. It meant constantly leaving behind friends and everything familiar, running the social gauntlet as the new kid in school, and starting from scratch to figure out life. But as tough as it was for us kids, we can’t even imagine what it must have been like for our mom. There was never a single word of complaint from her. There was nothing but love and support and whatever we needed to be whole. Her one simple pleasure that she reserved for herself was her flower garden. Wherever we went, she brought seeds and cuttings from the last garden, and started a new one, and it always flourished. She knew exactly what each of those tiny bulbs and buds needed to thrive, and she made sure they had it. We like to think she probably looked at her children, grandchildren, and her flowers the same way…wanting only to lavish her love on them until they bloomed. Goodbye Mama, we hope you are tending your garden in heaven, or wherever it is that our path leads from this world.

Survivors include her children, Moses (Tammy) Sparks, California, Sharon (Danny) Storts, Tennessee, Susan Breese, Wausau, Ernie (Klaya) Sparks, Minnesota and Nancy (Russ) Sparks, Green Bay, 11 grandchildren, Duncan and Zoey Sparks, Jennifer Joannon, Sarah (Mark) Schroeder, Jessica (Ben) Sorenson, Kevin (Daniel) Sparks, Ken Sparks, Rhiannon Rolson, Zachary Besaw, Ben (Amalia) Breese and Alyse) Breese and her great grandchildren, Jacob, Jared, Joshua, Jaden, Carly, Lily, Norah, Emmett, Addie, Skylar, Max, Oliver and Elliott. She is further survived by her siblings, Roscoe (Charlotte) Nash and Georgewall Nash, both of Georgia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband and son, Tony she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael Breese and her siblings, Richard and Russell.

The family would like to thank the staff on the Palliative Care Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their gentle end of life care provided to Martha and the family. A very special thank you and love also to Susan. Susan dedicated much of her time and love caring for not only her mother, but also her Father and Brother Tony. She kept her wish to her momma and ensured she always had a fresh bouquet of flowers. Susan, you were a source of comfort and safety for our mother and also for all of us knowing they were so well cared for. You are an angel.

A Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will be at a later date in Alabama. Online condolences may be expressed at www.peteresonkraemer.com

Lois M. Joswick

Lois M. Joswick, 75, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born on July 12, 1948 in Waukesha to the late Martin and Helen (Braun) Heinz. Lois married Mick Joswick on August 17, 1968 in Waukesha.

During her career she worked as a dental assistant and an office manager. Lois retired after 21 years with Delta Dental. She had an interest in gardening and was a master gardener. In addition to maintaining her flower and vegetable gardens, she also was a volunteer gardener at Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum and Monk Botanical Gardens.

Lois loved spending time outdoors, from snowshoeing in the winter to kayaking, walking, and outdoor dining all summer. She enjoyed weekends up north in the fresh air admiring the dragonflies, wildflowers, and sunsets over the water. Any time she could spend with friends was a good time.

Survivors include her husband, Mick; children, Tonya (Jim) Sumiec and Lee Joswick; five grandchildren, Melanie, Ellie, Aiden, Marabelle, and Cael; and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Lois wanted to be remembered in life. There will be a memorial gathering of friends and family at Monk Botanical Gardens at the Kitchen Potager (pavilion) on October 15, 2023 beginning at 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Please direct memorial donations to Monk Botanical Gardens www.monkgardens.org in Lois’ name.

Rufus (Bud) Gore

Rufus (Bud) Allen Gore, 91, of Wausau, passed away on September 27, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Bud was born on August 15, 1932 in Athens, Wisconsin to the late Raymond Leonard and Anna Mary (Eibl) Gore. He attended St. Anthony School in Athens and joined the Army in 1955 where he attained certification as a SAM Crewman and Nike I Operator at Fort Sheridan, Il. He served actively for 2 years and then in the reserves, with the rank of Sergeant, until 1961. He married Mary Katherine King on October 12th, 1957. They resided in Wausau and later Merrill where they raised their 7 children. Bud took a job with Fleet Farm where he rose to the position of store manager. He served in this capacity for over a decade. He always said “it was a great honor to serve the farmers of his community.”

Bud came from the humble beginnings of a log cabin and started school in a one room school house. He carried this humbleness with him throughout his life. He grew up on a farm embracing the life and love of the land and its creatures. His love of farming led him to purchase his own farm in 1969 where he cultivated a very large garden for many years including this past summer. He loved to dance!! He was a member of the Central Wisconsin Polka Club, serving as a board member in the early years of his membership. His love of dancing included sponsoring a Polka dance for his 91st birthday. He loved attending the North Central Wisconsin Antique Steam Show so much that he was a lifetime member. He had an appreciation for people of all cultures, making traveling abroad an important part of his retirement. He visited New Zealand, most of Europe, Canada, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Virgin Islands and almost every other state in the Union.

He loved to learn and didn’t believe that education stopped when schooling ended. He kept current by reading the daily paper and watching several news stations. He was certified by the Madison Business College for Real Estate in 1965, attended the Tech for Agricultural studies and even received certification for Tablet and Internet Literacy at the age of 87! Most recently, he was looking forward to taking more internet classes.

He lived a life of service to others. He was a devoted catholic, often serving as usher and lector at every church he attended. He volunteered at St. Anne’s fish fries, AMVETS, the Steam Engine show and cared for the neighborhood cemetery.

Bud is survived by his very special friend Virginia (Virgie) Brodjiski, his children: Anne, Dan (Jan), Bruce (Joni Howell), Wayne (Brenda), Beth (Charles Jr.) Beecher, and Robin (Michael) Phillips; 14 grandchildren, Austin, Patricia, Joseph, Jessica, Melissa, Samantha, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Nathaniel, Michael, Nicholas, Christopher, Ethan, and Andrea; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as his sister Lila Keller and brother Clayton Gore.

In addition to his parents in heaven, Bud will be joining his infant daughter, Elizabeth and beloved son, Thomas; granddaughter, Sarah Gore and grandson, Adam Phillips; a brother, Ralph Gore, and two sisters: Mary Jo Beaty and Lorraine Mroczenski.

Visitation will be at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023 at St. Anne’s Catholic Parish 700 W. Bridge St., Wausau, WI with a mass to follow at 10:30.

Internment will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery 5355 Naugart Drive, Maine WI, 54452 on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. with full Military Honors.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Florence G. Seidens

Florence G. Seidens, 92, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2023 at Renaissance in Weston, WI. She was born to the late Joseph and Grace Sulla (Anderson) on July 4, 1931 in Wauwatosa, WI. She went to Mill Valley school in Muskego through 8th grade and went on to Girls Tech High School in Milwaukee and loved every minute.

She ventured out on her own and moved to Los Angeles for 3 years where she was part of the USO and worked for the Douglas Aircraft Company. After moving back to the Milwaukee area, she met Randy Seidens while they were both working at General Electric. They married on October 12, 1957 in West Allis, WI.

Together, they raised 3 children and later moved to Rothschild, WI. They loved traveling together and spending time with family and friends. Over the years, Florence also baked biscuits at Hardees and worked in food service at the DC Everest School District. She was an active member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church for many years and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Florence’s talents were many, and she was known for her beautiful cake decorating, elaborate gingerbread houses, sewing and crafting.

For just over the past 5 years, she has had an apartment at Renaissance Assisted Living. She delighted in all of the activities available, especially crafts, exercise, outings, bingo, movie night and church services. She enjoyed the friendships she made with residents and staff. Decorating her home for every season and every holiday was a passion of hers. She never passed up a chance to get together with family and friends, and she loved visiting and reminiscing. She will be remembered for her loving nature, positivity, adventurous spirit and gift for connecting with others.

She is survived by her son Doug Seidens of Ringle, Wi, daughter-in-law Theresa (Hewett) Seidens of Wylie, TX, son-in-law Doug Severude of Chetek, WI, sister Shirley Toellner Greenfield, WI, six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Randolph Seidens, son Keith Seidens, daughter April Severude (Seidens) and siblings Joan Victoria, Donald Sulla and Jerry Sulla.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church 503 Schmidt Ave Rothschild, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 until time of service at 11:30 am.

Committal will be at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Bryon K. Burgard

Bryon Keith Burgard, age 56 passed away on October 3, 2023.

He was born on May 25, 1967 to Robert and Norma (Hasbrouck) Burgard.

He worked at Kocourek (Subaru) Automotive as an automotive detailer.

When he wasn’t working, Bryon enjoyed spending time with family, his 2 Sons, family pets. Eating (out) with his wife, and friends. Listening to music, Fishing, watching off road races, (horror and holiday movies). Tinkering, outside, or in the garage. Bryon was always good with his hands. Previously an Auto Technician, and a Shuttle Driver; if you needed to get into a tight space (to fix something, or drive) Bryon could do it. Hear a “Squeak,” Rattle (Noise?) He’d figure it out. Bryon took Pride & Care, in the details, of getting the /any job well done. He wouldn’t “Ask” for much… but “Appreciated” any recognition/praise. He was a giver, and would help anyone out, if he could. Always had a quick note (car) care “tip,” for anyone. Like doing lil ‘deeds’ for family, his wife, and 2 Sons. He will ALWAYS Be “Remembered” in the Hearts of ALL who Knew Him 😉 ?

He married Tana Wierzba on May 25, 1999, in Wausau. Bryon and Tana became parents to 2 Sons, Nate and Trent.

Bryon is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Tana, his parents Robert and Norma, his sons Nate and Trent, his brother Perry, (Amy Lepak). His father-in-law Dennis Wierzba, 2 Brother-in-Laws Jeff (Rebecca Brodjeski), Ben (Debbie Wierzba), Nieces, and Nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on SUNDAY, October 8th

2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. John J Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave. Schofield.

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Gwendolyn Schultz

Gwendolyn Schultz, 67, Wausau, peacefully entered into eternal life Tuesday, October 3, 2023, surrounded by the love and devotion of her husband, daughter, and sister.

Gwen was born on September 21, 1956, to Orville and Irene (Pogwist) Hintz. She graduated from Newman High School in 1975.

On September 24, 1977, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Ken Schultz, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Wausau. They were blessed with 46 wonderful years of marriage. The love shared between them was true and pure, a timeless bond that weathered life’s trials and tribulations with unwavering strength. Ken and Gwen were inseparable, two souls destined to share their lives in an unbreakable union. Their love was a source of inspiration to all who had the privilege of witnessing it, a love that served as a reminder of the true meaning of devotion and partnership. Together they shared the love of RV camping at their spot, Lake Emily Campground. They enjoyed the simple pleasures of a Saturday mass and date night, watching their shows together, and deep conversation.

Gwen had always said that being a wife, mother, and grandmother was the joy of her life. She was a best friend, a confidante, and a guiding light in the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her radiant smile, keen sense of humor, warm heart, and unwavering love touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Wherever Gwen was there was joy and laughter.

As a mother, Gwen was the embodiment of selflessness and love. She dedicated her life to her daughter, Lindsey, always putting her needs before her own. Her love knew no bounds. Gwen taught the true meaning of kindness, compassion, and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with those we love. The mother-daughter bond between them was something so very special. They considered each other best friends from early on in life to the final moments.

Gwen’s greatest calling in life was to be a steadfast and selfless homemaker. She dedicated herself to her family and home. Gwen loved to fill her home with delicious food for her family. She devoutly packed enjoyable, nutritious lunches for a hard day’s work or school for them. Gwen’s love for cooking and baking was not just about the food, but bringing her family together with the conversation and laughter that was shared. It brought her great joy in making magnificent snack spreads for family gatherings, earning her the nickname, “Snack Queen.” So much happiness was felt by herself and her precious grandsons, Jackson and Jevrett, when they received meticulously made snack containers. They always looked forward to a “grandma snack.”

Gwen turned her home into a beautiful space with her keen eye for interior decorating. She had a love for fashion and enjoyed sewing. She always carried herself with elegance and style, setting an example for those around her with her impeccable taste and flair for fashion, inspiring many around her.

Gwen’s life was a testament to the power of deep faith, love, strength, and selflessness. She had a profound spiritual connection with the Lord. She lived a life guided by her unwavering belief in God’s love and grace, even in dark times and trials. Gwen found peace, strength, and purpose through her relationship with the Lord and shared this devotion with those around her.

Gwen’s favorite radio station, 89.5 (89Q), gave her hope, guidance, and solace through many years, whether it was playing in her car or in her home. May Gwen’s memory continue to inspire us all to seek a deeper spiritual connection with the Lord.

Gwen is survived by her loving and devout husband Kenneth Schultz; beloved daughter, Lindsey (Joshua) Jensen; precious grandsons, Jackson and Jevrett Jensen; loving siblings Daniel (Diane) Hintz, Debra (Anton) Wiesman, Randall (Karin) Hintz, David (Tami) Hintz; brother-in-law, Donald G. Schultz; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to very sincerely thank the staff at Marshfield Medical Center- Weston (St. Claire’s Hospital) for the unconditional love and care they so freely gave Gwen during her stay there. You truly were angels in her life, and words cannot express the depth of gratitude.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who have offered their support, love, and condolences during this difficult time. Your kindness has been a source of comfort. A private Catholic Christian Mass will be held at a later date, in accordance with Gwen’s wishes.

May Gwen rest in eternal peace and joy in the embrace of her Heavenly Father. She left a handwritten note in a drawer for family to find after her passing that read, “Don’t be sad for me, I am going to be with my Lord and Savior and my peace and joy will be immeasurable!”

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Dennis K. Gast

Dennis K. Gast, 64, formerly of the town of Birnamwood, died on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dennis was born on September 28, 1959 in Wausau, the son of Waldemar and Margaret (Klinner) Gast.

On July 6, 1991, Dennis was united in marriage to Cynthia Marquardt at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. Cynthia preceded him in death on November 25, 2021.

Dennis farmed for many years in the town of Birnamwood. He enjoyed supporting local events, including FFA Corn Roast, Tilleda Pancake meal, Birnamwood Fire Department Pancake meal, various meat raffles and Polka Days. Dennis enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, watching old movies and playing bags. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Birnamwood, and served on many boards as well as being an usher and bell ringer. Dennis especially loved visiting with family, friends and neighbors and truly loved his dogs.

Dennis is survived by a brother, David (Karen) Gast; a sister, Marlene (Edward) Borysiak; nieces and nephew, Kristin (Andy) Lenander, Kjerste (Ian) Pattison, Jacki (Steve) LaCerte and Kevin (Joanna) Borysiak and great-nieces and nephews, Malin, Oskar, Jaden, Ryan, Jovin and Kiana.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Cynthia.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Jim Hartleben will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5PM to 7PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood and again on Friday from 10 AM until the time of service at the church.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Dolores Jozwiak

Heaven gained another angel, and it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Dolores Jozwiak, age 94, formerly of Hatley. She passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston, surrounded by her family.

Dolores was born on December 17, 1928, in Mosinee, the daughter of John and Josephine (Nievinski) Woznicki.

On April 8, 1947, Dolores was united in marriage to William ‘Bill’ Jozwiak in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on February 23, 1990.

Dolores worked in Milwaukee for several years and at Hedtke’s IGA. She devoted most of her life to being a wife, mom, and grandma. She liked to travel, extensively traveling the US and to Poland multiple times, as she was very proud of her Polish Heritage. Dolores loved time spent with family, and for 35 years, she planned an annual weeklong vacation in Northern Wisconsin with her family.

Dolores was a devout Catholic and a model person in faith. You could always find the EWTN channel on at her home. She was a member of St. Florian Catholic Church and their Rosary Society, she loved reciting the Rosary daily. Dolores would often volunteer at the school, vacation bible school, and co-chaired the bicentennial celebration for the village of Hatley in 1976 and the Hatley centennial in 1983, with her good friend, Arlette. Dolores and Arlette were also instrumental in the forming of the Red Hat Society Charter of Hatley.

Dolores was very involved in and loved her Hatley community. You would often see her riding her bike to get her mail or walking around town daily. She volunteered for ADRC Aging and Disability, was a member of the Hatley Homemakers, was a poll worker for Hatley and a 4H leader. Dolores also attended the monthly senior club event at the Hatley Library. Dolores loved to socialize and was a member of book clubs and quilting clubs. Although Dolores never read any of the books suggested or partook in any quilting, she loved the friendships and socializing that came along with it.

Dolores was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by daughter, Judy (Doug) Bresser, her daughter, Tracy (Mike) Real and their children, Sebastian and Emilio, step-daughter, Becky (Mike) Kops and their children, Carson and Maddie and stepson, Nate Bresser; daughter, Nancy Stachowiak; daughter, Carrie (Chet) Olds and their children, Leah (Conner) VanderLeest and their children, Charli and Jozie, and Travis (Missy) Olds and their son, Johnny and baby Hader on the way, due in December; daughter-in-law, Mary Jozwiak and her children, Kerry Gryske and Rick (Kerri) Kluessedorf and their families. Dolores is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Allen ‘Butch’ Jozwiak; brother, Lawrence (Delores) Woznicki; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Jerome Patric will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 10 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Renaissance by Rennes, Weston for their wonderful care given to their mother for the last seven years.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

