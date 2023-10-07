Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s recipe is hearty, thick, smoky and spicy and is a wonderful way to use up just about any root vegetable you might have in your kitchen. This makes a big batch perfect for feeding a crowd – and it’s freezer friendly, too.

Find the 1-pot pumpkin turkey chili recipe at this link, and be sure to tell us how it turns out!

