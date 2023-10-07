Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Back in 2020, Mr. Lokre of RJ Elm Properties submitted about 30% of the city TIF application where most developers would have filled out 100% before the city would approve their project. The former Plaza Tower Conference Center and suites were torn down to make room for studio apartments, one to three bedroom apartments totaling 144 units that would help fill the PARTIAL need of over 400 HOUSING UNITS in the Wausau area. The newly constructed Lokre/RJ ELm Properties now referred to as Bantr 144 HOUSING units are located at 1520 Elm Street in Wausau.

These apartments were designed and built for singles and families with children, located on the bus line and across the street from (2) grocery stores that you could walk over to shop without a vehicle. These newly constructed 144 APARTMENTS as submitted by Mr. Lokre for RJ Elm Properties WAS BROUGHT FORWARD and APPROVED by the city council as a DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT.

Now in the 23rd hour, Mr. Lokre of RJ Elm Properties wants one or possibly ALL of the units to be Air BNB or hotel rooms for short term rentals for executives, employees and their families or short term housing for professionals under the Bantr company name. Spokesperson Michael Loy (former HR Director for the city of Wausau and former Executive Director of NCHCC) indicated that his Bantr boss’es business needs now in 2023 are “for short term Air BNB and hotel rentals for executives and newcomers” so city of Wausau please change the development agreement for us.

See the Bantr website: https://www.bantrwausau.com/ and what these 144 units could be under the Bantr umbrella or properties.

But…. WHERE was the prepared analysis of UNMEET NEEDS In the Wausau area for short term executive and professional rentals brought forward by Economic Development staff? No report….just take our word that it is needed.

There was NO prepared report from The Wausau Convention and Visitors Bureau discussed at this committee meeting nor any hotel comparisons from hotel.com.

I am shocked on how the Economic Development committee which has former board member Sara Watson, and current Alders Carol Lukens and Chad Henke on the Housing Authority Board of Directors are willing to FLIP IN SECONDS these APARTMENTS….to short term travel units that could end up charging outrageous daily rental rates during peak travel seasons.

IMHO, Lokre/RJ Elm Properties/Bantr should NOT be allowed to amend the city development agreement…since this could set a precedent for other developers to FLIP the AGREEMENT AGAIN for the benefit of the FEW and Wealthy on any other FUTURE partially city funded PROJECT. I do think the residents want the city to say NO to this HOTEL amendment. Please contact your alders and mayor and let them know, “The RJ Elm Properties signed contract STAYS as is”…NO AMENDMENTS!

Spring 2024 is a great time to put in NEW Wausau aldermanic and mayoral CANIDATES in office that will PUT WAUSAU residents FIRST!

Politicians are like diapers, they need to be changed often, and for the same reasons.”

-Mark Twain

Sincerely yours,

Deb Ryan, Wausau

