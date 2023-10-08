Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – D.C. Everest scored one touchdown in each quarter and shut out Wausau East 28-0 in a Valley Football Association game Friday night at Thom Field.

With the win, D.C. Everest (6-2, 4-2 VFA) is guaranteed a WIAA postseason berth. Wausau East falls to 2-6 and 1-5 in conference play.

Game statistics and scoring plays were not provided.

D.C. Everest hosts Wausau West and Wausau East will be at home against Wisconsin Rapids in the final week of the regular season on Friday.

