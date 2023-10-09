Wausau Pilot & Review

A single-vehicle rollover Monday resulted in minor injuries, while traffic was detoured for more than two hours.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on Hwy. 29 near Athens in Marathon County, at mile marker 143. Westbound lanes were closed until about 6 p.m. Monday night.

An initial report suggested two vehicles were involved in the crash, but first responders arrived to discover one of the vehicles was a passer-by. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was the only person injured, according to emergency scanner traffic.

No additional information was immediately available Monday.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

