Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Dan L. Graefe

Dan Lee Graefe, a beloved member of the Wausau community, passed away on October 7, 2023, at the age of 89. He was born on April 29, 1934, in Wausau, WI, to his proud parents and has been a lifelong resident of the area.

Dan was a dedicated family man who treasured spending time with his four sons, Keith, Mark, Kris, and Joey. They shared many cherished memories together, enjoying fishing, camping, and hunting trips. He was a proud graduate of Wausau High School, Class of 1953, where he fostered friendships that lasted a lifetime.

After completing his education, Dan embarked on a successful career, initially working for Red Goose Shoe Factory and later Nabisco for 11 years. In 1970, he joined Kmart as employee #1, as a Receiving Manager, where he made a lasting impact until his retirement in 1995. Dan was known for his exceptional work ethic, dedication, and kind-hearted nature, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

Outside of work, Dan found joy in pursuing his hobbies. He had a passion for fishing, and his love for the great outdoors was evident in the countless camping and hunting adventures he shared with his wife Mary Jo and their beloved sons. These shared experiences created bonds that would last generations.He owned his Jukebox that played 45s, and enjoyed a good Old Style in his bar room in the basement.

Dan Lee Graefe will be forever missed and remembered by his devoted sons, Keith, Mark (Therese), Kris (Tina), and Joey, who will carry forth his legacy of love, determination, and family values. He leaves his former wife Mary Jo Hildensperger and life long partner Sandra “Sandy” Dombrowski and family along with a brother, Dave (Caroline) Graefe, Gary’s lifelong partner Delia. In addition Dan leaves 14 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. He will also be fondly remembered by his friends, neighbors, and community members whose lives he touched with his warm smile and caring nature. He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Eleanor (Block) Graefe, brother, Gary Graefe, and sister Judith Kamke.

A Life Celebration Service to honor Dan’s memory will be held on October 19, 2023, at 12:00 pm at the Helke Funeral Home. Prior to the service, a public visitation will take place at 10:00 am until the time of service, giving friends and loved ones the opportunity to pay their respects.

In accordance with his wishes, Dan will be cremated, and his ashes will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Dan Lee Graefe’s presence will forever be missed, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends. However, his memory and the joy he brought to those around him will continue to inspire for years to come. May he rest in eternal peace.

David E. Kramer

David Edward Kramer, age 93, passed away on October 6, 2023, under the care of Mountain Terrace, Wausau.

David was born on November 3, 1929, in Wausau, WI, son of the late Edward and Regina (Bondowski) Kramer.

He married Donna M. (Rydell) Kramer on September 12, 1953. He and his wife of 64 years lived in Wausau, WI, while wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona.

Alongside his father, David was a mechanic at Kramer Garage, originally a Packard dealership until 1958. David took ownership and sold Studebakers until 1966. He was widely regarded as a knowledgeable mechanic, the best walking, talking, Studebaker/Packard repair manual around.

In 1954, David was a founding member of the Rib Mountain Fire Department. After 35 years as Assistant Fire Chief, he retired in 1989.

He had a great appreciation for old cars and trucks, especially fire trucks. He regularly attended car shows, often displaying a vehicle or vending hubcaps. David was known for his caring nature, unwavering faith and stashes of old parts.

David will be dearly missed by his sons, Mark (Karey) Kramer, Michael (Wanda) Kramer both of Wausau, WI. His seven grandchildren: Leah (Kyle) Alters, Jessie (Timothy) Myers, Luke (Emilyann) Kramer, James, Anna, Jared, Adam Kramer; and nine great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister Monica (Thomas) Blasczyk. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Donna, their infant daughter; Sue Ann and son; John Kramer, a former Wausau Police Officer.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Dr. Wausau, WI 54401.

Pastor Eric Haun will officiate. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Restlawn Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the Mountain Terrace and Interim Care staff for the care they provided David.

Esther E. Strehlow

Esther E. Strehlow passed on Friday, October, 6, 2023 at the age of 100.

She was born August 24, 1923 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Henry and Agnes (Boese) Grasmick. She married Raymond Strehlow on June 1, 1946 in Wausau. They were married for 61 years before Raymond passed. She was happy to celebrate her 100th birthday this year even though she said she did not want to live that long.

Esther had various jobs throughout her life but her main job was raising her three girls and being a homemaker. She enjoyed baking and canning everything and when people visited, she would always throw together anything and everything to serve her guests with a fantastic meal. Her daughters meant the world to her.

Survivors include daughters Carol Scheel, Kathy Stubbe, Mary (Charles) Wolfe, all of Wausau, grandchildren Jamie (Brenda) Scheel, Cindy (Michal) Strom, Stacey (John) Miller, Ryan (Jeanette) Wolfe and Kelley Wolfe; nine great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Jane Ala, Sue and Mary Strehlow; brother-in-law, Dave Strehlow and many relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael, son-in-law, Noel Stubbe and grandson, Chad Stubbe; Stanley Wianecki; sister and husband Linda and Ed Carl, brothers and wives, Reinhold and Norma Grasmick and Herbert and Phyllis Grasmick; in-laws, Herbert Strehlow, Eugene and Bev Strehlow, Joseph Strehlow, Gerald and Joyce Strehlow, Walter and Anita Warnke, James and Rosemary Roubinek, Darlene Strehlow and Vince Ala.

Thanks to Wausau Manor and staff for the incredible care and assistance to her, she really appreciated everyone, especially Michelle. Also thanks to Cathe from Aspirus Hospice for her guidance in her care.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolence may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Timothy R. Peterson

Timothy Raymond Peterson, 60, of Green Bay died October 2, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 16, 1963, the son of the late Sydney Peterson and Nancy (Timm) Peterson. Tim graduated from Niagara High School and then worked at The Niagara Telephone Company for many years.

Survivors include three sisters: Lucy Lopez (Darrell Ortivez), Niagara; Jill Mongold (Donald), Berryville, Virginia; Cheryl Peterson (Kris Schaefer), St. Paul, Minnesota; nieces and nephew: Lisa Bougie (Joel), Caprice Ortivez (Josh Klingbeil), Elliott Mongold (Katie), and Regan Mongold; and twin great-nieces, Lauren and Alyssa Bougie.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents Sydney and Nancy Peterson and a sister, Candy Peterson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 am until the time of services. Interment will be in Bethany Cemetery, Wittenberg. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to NAMI, Karen’s Pantry in Niagara, or the Wittenberg Food Pantry.

Howard R. Koenig

Howard R. Koenig, 87, of Wittenberg, died on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Howard was born on April 1, 1936, in Milwaukee, the son of Walter and Leona (Watson) Koenig.

Howard served as a Corporal SP3 in the United States Army in Korea from 1954-1957.

On April 17, 1955, Howard was united in marriage to Marjorie Stollberg in Aiken, SC.

Howard worked as a vending manager for Pepsi for several years and also owned and operated Koenig’s Evergreen Inn for ten years. Howard loved woodworking and had a shop in his basement. He made many different things, including birdhouses and furniture. He enjoyed watching all of the Wisconsin sports teams. Howard was a member of the Bloecher-Johnson American Legion Post #502. Howard had the opportunity to go on the Central Wisconsin Never Forgotten Honor Flight in 2017.

Howard is survived by his wife, Marjorie; four children, Gary (Patsy) Koenig, Debbi Long, Glen Koenig, and Dawn (Dennis) Gilbertson; son-in-law, Steve Long; ten grandchildren, Eric Koenig, Kristina (Zach) Olson, Andrew Long, Amanda (Tim) Rew, Aime (Casey) Geier, Brandon (Ali) Wolff, Kieara Koenig, Karson Koenig, Brenda (Ryan) Ashton, and Brett Gilbertson; six great-grandchildren, Grady, Gracy, Emma Calla, Riley, and Addison.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Audrey (John) Edwards, and one brother in infancy.

Per Howard’s wishes no services will be held.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made in Howard’s name to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

