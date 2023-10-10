WAUSAU — The finalists have been named for the 2023 ATHENA Leadership Awards. The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host an awards program at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain.

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has one of the oldest and most established programs in the US and presents two different awards. The ATHENA Leadership Award and the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award are presented to women or men in recognition of their professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

The finalists for the 38th annual ATHENA Leadership Award are:

Amber Gober

Bethany Marcott

Margy Stahr

Tammy Stezenski

The finalists for the 16th annual ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award are:

Niina Baum

Samantha Diedrich

Katherine Ruffi

Jessica Scharfenberg

Nicole Williams

Traci Wisz

Last year, Heather Martell was named the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award and Olivia Hill was named the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award.

The ATHENA Leadership Award Program’s platinum sponsor is O’Malley Cadillac Honda, the gold sponsors are The Dirks Group and UMR, the silver sponsors are Ansay & Associates LLC and Sutton Transport Inc, and the bronze sponsor is Ruder Ware LLSC. The media sponsor is WAOW/WYOW Television Inc. Sponsorships for the event are still available. For more information on sponsorships, contact Programs and Events Director Susan Krolow at skrolow@wausauchamber.com or 715-848-5955.

Tickets are $50 for both members and non-members. For more information or to register, visit WausauChamber.com.

Like this: Like Loading...