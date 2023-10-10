Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people were severely injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10 on I-39 in the town of Pine Grove. The driver was ejected during the crash, police said.

Deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene. A preliminary investigation shows the driver, a 21-year-old Green Bay woman, lost control of the vehicle just north of the Waushara/Portage County line, while headed north. The driver and her passenger, a 29-year-old Chicago man, were both transported via medical helicopter to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield for treatment.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Portage County Ambulance, Bancroft Fire Department and EMR, Plover Fire Department, Medivac-Wausau and Life Link medical helicopters.

Investigation of the crash continues, and no names have been released.