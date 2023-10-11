Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team scored two goals in the second half to edge Stevens Point 2-1 on Tuesday night, clinching no worse than a tie for the Wisconsin Valley Conference title.

Stevens Point took the lead on a goal by Eli Chang with less than four minutes left in the first half.

D.C. Everest’s Anson Jiang scored off an assist from Lucas Rickert to tie the game in the 61st minute and Tyler Goertz hit the game-winner with a little less than four minutes to go in the game. Hezekiah Mletzko assisted on the goal.

Aissen Witter had 10 saves in goal for D.C. Everest, which is now 12-5 overall and 7-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Stevens Point falls to 6-8-1 and 4-4 in conference play.

D.C. Everest will host second-place Wisconsin Rapids (6-2 WVC) on Thursday and can earn the outright conference championship for the second year in a row and the fourth time in program history to go along with titles in 2005 and 2006. Thursday’s game at D.C. Everest Middle School starts at 7 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...