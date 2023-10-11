Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest girls volleyball team earned no worse than a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship with a 3-0 sweep of Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

D.C. Everest won 25-13, 25-8, 25-21, on Senior Night.

D.C. Everest finishes its conference season with an 11-1 record. Marshfield is 10-1 with one match remaining Thursday at home against Wausau East. If Marshfield wins, it and D.C. Everest would share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference title for the third time in the past four years. Marshfield won it outright last season.

Reilley Rajek had three aces and served 16 points on her 21 total serves to pace the Evergreens. Ryden Lehrke finished with 10 kills, Lyndsie Truitt had eight kills, Sidney Geiss had 13 assists and senior Sammy Johnson added eight assists, and senior libero Ella Harmon led the team with 17 digs.

D.C. Everest hosts Wausau Newman Catholic on Thursday in a nonconference match to close out the regular season. The game is a fundraiser to support Neighbor’s Place in Wausau.

Like this: Like Loading...