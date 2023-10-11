Wausau Pilot & Review

Howdy partners, my name is Ranger and I’m ready and raring to go! I’ve been in and out of a few homes and I’m not about that temporary love, from here on out I’m only interested in the real thing- the permanent, never leave you behind kind. I’m over-excited about most things in life and ready to get out of the shelter. I need slow introduction to other pets so I’m hoping you can be patient with me. I’ll never ever turn down a good tennis ball and I pinky promise to love you forever.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

