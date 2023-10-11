Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Dale A. Hollinger

On Friday, October 6, 2023, Dale Allen Hollinger, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 75, surrounded by his family, from complications due to open heart surgery two days prior.

Dale was born in Wausau, WI, the oldest of three children born to Lovedale and Lydia Hollinger of Wausau, WI. Interested in motors and moving parts from a young age, Dale achieved an associate degree in Auto Mechanics from NCTI and worked varied jobs in the automotive industry. A true mechanic at heart, he was always working with his hands.

Dale married Bernadette “Berni” Hollinger on October 23, 1982. They had a loving, passionate and solid marriage, where each felt the partner took precedence. They had two children, David Hollinger and Rebecca Hollinger (Rene Delgado). Dale’s children were extremely important to him and even if the children moved around the country, they stayed connected.

If you had to describe Dale in a few words, they would be gentle, faith, fun-loving, nurturing and motorcycles. He was a gentle man who rarely raised his voice. Dale’s faith never wavered over the years, even during severe health issues in his youth. He had a sense of humor, loved telling stories (sometimes repeatedly) and cared about those around him.

Motorcycles were his passion. Although he could talk about all types of motorcycles, Dale favored BMW’s and Ducati’s. He got his first bike at 18 and never looked back. In fact, he did a 250- mile ride two weeks prior to his open-heart surgery. He consistently rode thousands of miles each year – a 350-mile mile ride per day was not unusual to him. Dale and his wife motorcycled (2-up) over the US, Europe and New Zealand throughout their married life.

Dale is survived by his siblings, Darrell Hollinger (Deborah), Arden Hollinger (Lynndee, deceased), nephew Dan Hollinger (Sorayda), and two great-nephews Daniel and Benjamin.

He was preceded in death by Lovedale Hollinger (Father) and Lydia Hollinger (Mother).

Services for Dale Hollinger will be held at 12:00 pm, on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Rich Block officiating. Visitation will occur from 10:30 to 12:00 prior to the service at the same location.

Lester J. Hotchkiss

Lester “Les” J. Hotchkiss, 84, passed away with his loved ones by his side on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born July 8, 1939, to the late Lester and Ruth (Plautz) Hotchkiss. He graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1957. He was married to Lou Ann Neitzke from 1960 – 1974, and they had three children. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard from 1958-1965. He was a member of the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post #10 and the Elks Lodge #248. Throughout Les’s life, hard work was a focal point, usually having two jobs at any given time. In his youth, he started delivering newspapers in the Riverview area, driving snowplow, and driving bus for the family business, Hotchkiss Bus Service. This turned into a career of truck driving which spanned over 40 years. He drove trucks for G&R Transport, Valley Express, Foreway Express, and Riiser Oil. He was also an excellent painter, working for Northland Painting for many years. When he wasn’t working, Les enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing softball, and, in his later years, attending the sporting events of his grandchildren. Les had a heart of gold and would help anyone who asked for his assistance.

Survivors include his life partner of 48 years, Sharon Niewolny, his daughters Julie (Todd) Zumach, Port Washington, WI, Victoria “Vicki” Avila, Austin, TX, and son Craig (Tasha) Hotchkiss, Antigo, WI.; seven grandchildren: Megan Zumach (AJ Ettmayer), Tara (Jake) Nadolny, Valerie and J.J. Avila, and Morgan, Alec, and Mitchell Hotchkiss, and two great-grandsons, Anderson and Camden Ettmayer. He is also survived by his brothers Lyle (Darlene) Hotchkiss, Rothschild and Larry (Sally) Hotchkiss, Wausau, and sister Connie (Mike) Vaningan, Weston, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by infant granddaughters Hope Avila and Allison Hotchkiss.

Visitation will be Monday, October 16, 2023, starting 9:30 a.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, and followed by a memorial service, officiated by Rev. Donald V. Engebretson at 11:00. A private, family burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Funeral service will be livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday and will be available for later viewing.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital ER and Cardiac ICU for the excellent care provided to Les.

Philip J. Benzinger

Philip James Benzinger, 81, most recently of Owen, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 29, 2023 while residing at Clark County Rehab and Living Center.

Phil was born on December 8, 1941 in Merrill, WI to Margie (Deates) and Albert Benzinger. He was baptized at St. Francis Xavior Church on January 25, 1941. He was a long time member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Wausau and later of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Withee.

He was a loving younger brother to Gary (Lois) Benzinger of Merrill and older brother to Jack (Sue) Benzinger of Sturgeon Bay – Carol (Jerry) Bird of Wausau – Sandy (Perry) Ackeret of Stevens Point – Colleen (Larry) Lasecki of Green Bay and Scott (Julie) Benzinger of Wausau. He was the uncle to many nieces and nephews through his siblings and by marriage whom he loved dearly and enjoyed visiting with them any chance he got.

He would often tell childhood stories of exploring the outdoors, bird hunting and swimming in the river out to the island. He loved playing baseball and basketball, being with family and friends and playing a good prank on his siblings or mom. He graduated from Merrill High School on May 26, 1960. It is there he met the love of his life, Wanda Jean Krueger, and they were married on Oct. 6, 1962.

Shortly after the wedding, Phil left for Air Force basic training. Afterwards, Phil and Wanda moved to Texas and lived on base while he served. After a short stint, Phil and Wanda returned to Merrill. Their journey together found them also living in Waupaca and Wausau. Phil was a loving, dedicated husband and took care of Wanda through many illnesses. Shortly after Wanda passed on August 18, 2008, Phil moved to Owen to be with his family.

Phil loved working with and getting to know people. He had many jobs as a kid, creating his hard work ethic, but as an adult, he started working as a meat cutter and eventually was co-owner of a grocery store. For most of his career, he worked in sales. He was a successful salesman, known for his friendly personality and trustworthy customer service. He started out by selling insurance and as a Phillips Liquor Distributor. He worked for a short time at Wausau Paper Mill where he learned about the mechanical process there.

He then took that knowledge and his sales experience to work for Able Distributing of Wausau and later for Mechanical Supply out of Escanaba, MI. He ended his working years in another customer service role at Sir Speedy in Wausau.

In 1968, while living in Wausau, Phil and Wanda had their daughter Kay Lynn. He was a loving and caring dad who was active in her life. He had been her Sunday School teacher and bowling coach. He shared his love of the outdoors taking her camping and teaching her how to fish. He passed on his love of grilling and taking the back roads.

His family grew more when Kay Lynn (Benzinger) married Paul Heggemeier Sr. of Owen. He was later blessed with 6 grandchildren Heather Rae (Ben) Pedersen of Eau Claire – Tiffany of Owen – Emily of Allenton – Stephany of Chippewa Falls – PJ of Altoona and Benjamin of Eau Claire. He passed away with joy in his heart, knowing a great grandson was on the way. He loved being a grandpa. He was always available for sleepovers and adventures. He was their biggest fan coming to as many sporting events and performances as possible.

You might have known him as Phil, PJ, Benny, Mr. B, Grandpa B. or Schlop. But if you knew him, you knew of his big smile and warm personality. He was loved and will be dearly missed by many.

On Friday, October 13th, the family of Phil Benzinger will be holding a visitation and service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Withee,

WI with a Celebration Of Life to follow at IGYs Bar and Grill also in Withee.

Visitation will be from 4-6pm

Memorial Service at 6pm

Celebration of Life at IGYs to follow.

Please join us in lifting Phil up to the Lord and celebrating his loving life.

Ann M. Leffel

Ann Marie (Goodin) Leffel, 56, of Marathon, passed away on Monday, October 2nd, 2023, at her home after a long illness.

Ann was born on April 17th, 1967, in Wausau, Wisconsin to Jacqueline (Conklin) Goodin and Ronald Goodin. She grew up in Weston, Wisconsin with her parents, siblings and many various pets that found their way into the family home.

Ann was united in marriage to Norman J. Leffel on January 2nd, 1989.

Gardening and canning vegetables were Ann’s favorite pass times during the summer months. She loved to go fishing from the time she was a small child. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved celebrating with her family. Ann was also very supportive of her husband’s military veteran’s group activities.

Ann is survived by her husband of 34 years, Norman J. Leffel; her son, Benjamin, of Marathon; daughter, Brittany, of Weston; mother, Jackie Goodin, of Wausau; sister, Deb (Gary) Jarosz; sister, Rene (Randy) Frank; brother, Guy Goodin; sister, Sara (Marty) Bever; mother-in-law, Arlene Leffel; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Ann was preceded in death by her father, Ron Goodin and her father-in-law, Norman Leffel.

A graveside service will be held in Edgar, Wisconsin at a later date.

