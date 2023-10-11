By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kettle Moraine(6)8-0952
2. Muskego(4)8-0913
3. Waunakee8-0774
4. Franklin8-0715
5. Sussex Hamilton8-0566
6. Kimberly7-1451
7. Verona7-1328
8. Kaukauna7-130NR
9. Middleton7-1159
10. Mount Horeb1Barneveld8-09T10
(tie) Badger8-09T10
(tie) Mukwonago6-297

Others receiving votes: New Richmond 6. Onalaska 2. West De Pere 1. La Crosse Central 1. Neenah 1.

Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Port Washington(6)8-0961
2. Lodi(4)8-0902
3. Two Rivers8-0803
4. Notre Dame7-1584
5. Catholic Memorial6-2535
6. Columbus7-1486
7. Kewaunee8-0387
8. Plymouth7-1308
9. Appleton Xavier7-12210
10. Winnebago Lutheran8-014NR

Others receiving votes: Luxemburg-Casco 6. Platteville 5. Westby 3. Baldwin-Woodville 2. Southern Door 2. Rice Lake 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1. Wrightstown 1.

Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic(6)8-0951
2. St. Mary’s Springs(3)8-0852
3. Cashton8-0773
4. Aquinas(1)7-1734
5. Edgar7-1595
6. Pepin6Alma8-0476
7. Bangor7-1257
8. Boyceville8-023T8
9. Darlington7-117NR
10. Marshall7-11610

Others receiving votes: Stratford 7. Lancaster 7. Grantsburg 6. Reedsville 6. Mondovi 2. Auburndale 2. Colby 2. Potosi-Cassville 1.

_____