Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:
Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kettle Moraine
|(6)
|8-0
|95
|2
|2. Muskego
|(4)
|8-0
|91
|3
|3. Waunakee
|–
|8-0
|77
|4
|4. Franklin
|–
|8-0
|71
|5
|5. Sussex Hamilton
|–
|8-0
|56
|6
|6. Kimberly
|–
|7-1
|45
|1
|7. Verona
|–
|7-1
|32
|8
|8. Kaukauna
|–
|7-1
|30
|NR
|9. Middleton
|–
|7-1
|15
|9
|10. Mount Horeb1Barneveld
|–
|8-0
|9
|T10
|(tie) Badger
|–
|8-0
|9
|T10
|(tie) Mukwonago
|–
|6-2
|9
|7
Others receiving votes: New Richmond 6. Onalaska 2. West De Pere 1. La Crosse Central 1. Neenah 1.
Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Port Washington
|(6)
|8-0
|96
|1
|2. Lodi
|(4)
|8-0
|90
|2
|3. Two Rivers
|–
|8-0
|80
|3
|4. Notre Dame
|–
|7-1
|58
|4
|5. Catholic Memorial
|–
|6-2
|53
|5
|6. Columbus
|–
|7-1
|48
|6
|7. Kewaunee
|–
|8-0
|38
|7
|8. Plymouth
|–
|7-1
|30
|8
|9. Appleton Xavier
|–
|7-1
|22
|10
|10. Winnebago Lutheran
|–
|8-0
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Luxemburg-Casco 6. Platteville 5. Westby 3. Baldwin-Woodville 2. Southern Door 2. Rice Lake 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1. Wrightstown 1.
Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|(6)
|8-0
|95
|1
|2. St. Mary’s Springs
|(3)
|8-0
|85
|2
|3. Cashton
|–
|8-0
|77
|3
|4. Aquinas
|(1)
|7-1
|73
|4
|5. Edgar
|–
|7-1
|59
|5
|6. Pepin6Alma
|–
|8-0
|47
|6
|7. Bangor
|–
|7-1
|25
|7
|8. Boyceville
|–
|8-0
|23
|T8
|9. Darlington
|–
|7-1
|17
|NR
|10. Marshall
|–
|7-1
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Stratford 7. Lancaster 7. Grantsburg 6. Reedsville 6. Mondovi 2. Auburndale 2. Colby 2. Potosi-Cassville 1.
_____