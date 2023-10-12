(Press Release)-Mosaic is hosting the first Mosaic Inspired Event. An evening inspired to learn, inspired to connect, inspired to support, and inspired to celebrate! This event will include keynote speaker, Dan Terrio, Milwaukee County Diversity and Inclusion Manager, a dance performance from 4-H Folklore Dance Group, presentation of the Mosaic Vision award, and the Premiere of Cultural Threads: Expressing Identity through traditional clothing.

Cultural Threads: Expressing Identity through Traditional Clothing project uses local textile artists to create authentic traditional clothing to display on dolls in order to educate, experience, and celebrate cultures represented in Marathon County and the surrounding North Central Wisconsin region. Volunteer Textile artists created an authentic outfit representing their culture to become part of an exhibit. The exhibit will tour to different locations in North Central Wisconsin. The exhibit includes over 30 dolls.

REGISTRATION: https://mosaicinspired.eventbrite.com

