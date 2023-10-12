Wausau, Wis. – In January, Wisconsin Attorney Josh Kaul announced a new task force to enhance statewide efforts to combat human trafficking and provide support for survivors. The effort includes both law enforcement officials and victim service providers, who come together for a comprehensive approach to fighting these crimes, which have devastating impacts on adults and children in communities both large and small.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, “Route 51” presents an encore presentation of host Shereen Siewert’s conversation with Brenda Bayer, human trafficking program advocate at The Women’s Community in Wausau, and Emily Zernick, victim services manager of the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. They discuss renewed efforts to help identify victims, connect victims to support services and hold traffickers responsible for their crimes at the local, state, trial and federal levels.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

