WAUSAU — A pair of products from members of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce have advanced to the final four in the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. These products are among the more than 100 nominees from around the state. No other chamber in the state has more members in the final four than the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

Voting in the round of four will open on Thursday, October 12 and continue through Tuesday, October 17. Individuals can vote once per device, per day.

The Chamber members’ products in the final four include:

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon – Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Wittenberg

Weinbrenner Shoe Company – Thorogood American Heritage 6” tobacco safety toe work boot

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats defeated a product from Cedar Valley Cheese in the round of eight and is paired off against a product from Ariens next. The Weinbrenner Shoe Company’s Thorogood brand defeated Skee Ball to advance to battle a product by Plexus.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the eighth time in 2023 to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. The competition aims to highlight the state’s vibrant manufacturing industry. The contest not only brings attention to all the cool things made in Wisconsin, but also the outstanding career opportunities available in manufacturing – an industry that employs one in six people in the state.

To vote for a product in the contest, visit MadeInWis.com. Click on the product you would like to cast a vote for.

A list of the top four products will be announced on Wednesday, October 11 and will move on in the tournament-style bracket.

