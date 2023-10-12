Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Dalton Hostetler, 29, of Wausau. Initial appearance Oct. 10, 2023: Failure to maintain sex offender registration – repeater Jonathan Betts-Rojas, 22, of Wausau. Oct. 11, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation Darrel A. Ingram, 32, of Kronenwetter. Oct. 6, 2023: Repeated sexual assault of the same child, causing a child younger than 13 to view sexual activity Todd Tucker, 24, of Schofield. Oct. 6, 2023: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, bail jumping, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer Lao Vang, 38, of Wausau. Oct. 9, 2023: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer – repeater Michael Juech, 22, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2023: Battery by prisoners Pang Vang, 31, of Wisconsin Rapids. Oct. 9, 2023: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater Rodney Zimmerman, 57, of Wausau. Oct. 9, 2023: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, possession of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Rhonda Johnson, 52, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing drug paraphernalia James Thao, 41, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2023: Bail jumping Burton Johnson, 49, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia Monica Hilber, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 9, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater Isaiah Williams, 21, of Wausau. Oct. 11, 2023: Throw or expel bodily substances, as a prisoner

