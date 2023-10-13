Wausau Pilot & Review

Four people riding in an Amish buggy were injured Wednesday morning after a crash with a tractor, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials.

This is the second serious crash involving an Amish buggy this week in Wisconsin. A child died Sunday and three additional family members were injured in a crash between an Amish buggy and a pickup, according to Lafayette Sheriff’s officials.

In the latest incident, police and rescue crews responded to the crash just after 6 a.m. Oct. 11 on Hwy. 121 and Larson Road in the town of Northfield.

Few details have been released about the crash, which resulted in a highway shutdown. The driver of the tractor was not injured, police said.

Deputies were assisted by the Mayo Clinic air and ground transport units as well as GundersonAir from La Crosse. The Treampeleau County Sheriff’s Department, Pigeon Falls FIre, Tri-State ambulance, Black River ambulance, Hixton Fire, Jackson County Hwy. Dept. and the Wisconsin State Patrol all contributed to the effort.

The crash remains under investigation.

