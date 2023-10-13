Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Uncommon Pints

This week’s featured Wausau-area business is Uncommon Pints, a delightful taproom in Rothschild serving up dozens of brews including a wide range of Wisconsin-based taps and even a gluten-free option. Uncommon Pints, 27 Brown Blvd., is at the site of a former bank that has been renovated into a comfortable, cozy spot to chill with friends, grab a beer or two, play a game of cards or cribbage, watch a football game or even just hang out with a good book.

Not a beer drinker? Not a problem at Uncommon Pints, which has a nice selection of wine as well as some wine-based canned cocktails and non-alcoholic options as well. Each beer is hand-chosen for its taste and flavor, and include IPAs, sours, ciders, ales and other interesting varieties. Dogs are welcome in the beer garden, and Uncommon Pints even has dog treats and ice cream pup cups for your furry pals.

Connect with Uncommon Pints On Facebook at this link

On Instagram as Uncommon_Pints

Taproom: 27 Brown Blvd., Rothschild

By phone: 715-298-1671

Since opening its doors about a year ago by owners Emily and Kate Ohlrich, Uncommon Pints has quickly built a loyal following, customers who return for the atmosphere, the variety and the friendly faces behind the bar. This weekend is a special one for the establishment, as they will release five Pumpkin Beer varieties at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 for their Pumpkin Fest, which will also feature music from Open Tab. Just remember, there’s plenty of parking in the back! Visit their Facebook page for more details about this and other events, and be sure to stop in and say hello. Here Emily and Kate share what makes Uncommon Pints so…well..uncommon…and what to expect when you walk through the door. Cheers!

Indoor tap room at Uncommon Pints. Photo courtesy of Uncommon Pints

Tell us about Uncommon Pints. What do you offer, and what makes you unique from other establishments in the area?

Bloody Mary bar on Sundays at Uncommon Pints. Photo courtesy of Uncommon Pints

We are a casual taproom with 30 taps of exclusive beer hand picked by Emily. We also serve wine and a few sparkling canned cocktails. We’re unique because of the environment…it’s not your typical “bar” or “tavern”. We don’t have a lot of tv’s for sports and there’s no jukebox. Although we do watch Packers games on Sundays with a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. You’ll find cribbage boards and other small table games throughout.

The outdoor patio at Uncommon Pints. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Do you have any entertainment? How about food?

On Wednesday evenings we host Quizmaster Trivia and on the weekends sometimes have live music. We aren’t a restaurant but do serve frozen pizzas and baked pretzels, as well as a few snacks. Occasionally, we bring in food trucks.

Uncommon Pints in Rothschild. Photo: Christina Kimball for Wausau Pilot & Review

When did you open, and what gap were you trying to fill with Uncommon Pints?

We opened one year ago in September 2022. When we travel, we always visit local breweries and taprooms and that’s where much of our inspiration came from. We recognize that there are a lot of great breweries near us and rather than make more beer, we could bring their unique and interesting flavors here.



I heard you allow dogs! What prompted that decision? (I love dogs…so I love this.)

We do allow dogs in the beer garden. We recognize that many people consider their dogs as more than pets and they should be able to bring them along.

Leashed dogs (and their well-behaved owners) are always welcome in the beer garden. Photo courtesy of Uncommon Pints

Like this: Like Loading...