A Connecticut man is facing federal charges after he and his accomplices defrauded elderly Wisconsin residents out of about $200,000 in a five-day span, federal court documents show.

A federal grand jury in Wisconsin returned an indictment Thursday charging Matthew Ramos-Soto, 26, of Hartford, Conn., with conspiring to commit wire fraud. The indictment was announced by U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle.

Prosecutors say that a group of conspirators contacted elderly people between Oct. 24 and Oct. 28, 2022 by phone in what is commonly referred to as a “grandparent scheme.” In this case, as in many others, the caller said a family member was arrested following a traffic crash and needed money for bail, according to the complaint.

Ramos-Soto and his co-conspirators then allegedly traveled throughout the state to pick up cash in person from the targeted victims, O’Shea said in a statement.

To persuade their victims, co-conspirators allegedly impersonated attorneys or judges, provided victims with false case numbers, and cautioned them that there was “a gag order” in their relative’s court case which could prompt additional consequences if the victim told anyone about the situation. Victims were instructed to withdraw funds in cash and to provide banking officials a false reason for the withdrawal, O’Shea said.

“Unfortunately, scams targeting the elderly or vulnerable are proliferating,” O’Shea said. “If someone demands money over the phone or internet, always reach out to a trusted advisor, law enforcement agency, or the fraud hotlines described below. My office is committed to working with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who target vulnerable individuals for financial gain.”

If convicted, Ramos-Soto, who is in custody in Michigan, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. His alleged co-conspirators were not named in the indictment.

The U.S. Justice Department operates the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). It is staffed by case managers who provide personalized support to callers. Wisconsin residents can also contact their county elder abuse helpline or the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-833-586-0107.

