WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team clinched its second-straight Wisconsin Valley Conference championship with a 1-1 tie against second-place Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

The Evergreens (12-5-1 overall) end up 7-1-1 in WVC play, while Wisconsin Rapids finishes 6-2-1 (12-6-2 overall).

Aiden Armagost scored in the 21st minute for Wisconsin Rapids and the score held until Hezekiah Mletzko tied it in the 68th minute.

Aissen Witter had nine saves in goal for the Evergreens.

Both teams open WIAA postseason play with Division 1 regional semifinals Tuesday. Wisconsin Rapids hosts Wisconsin Rapids and D.C. Everest will be at home against Superior.

