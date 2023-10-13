Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest volleyball team rallied to win the final two sets and defeated Wausau Newman Catholic 3-2 in a nonconference match Thursday night at D.C. Everest High School.

The Evergreens won 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-9.

The match was a fundraising event for the Neighbors Place in Wausau with a goal of raising $1,000.

D.C. Everest statistics were not provided.

Camille Sobolewski had 25 kills, Lily Shields had 14 kills, 14 assists and 21 digs, Ashley Jankowski had 14 kills and 11 digs, and Paige Guld had 41 assists to lead Newman Catholic.

Newman Catholic will play at the Wausau West Tournament on Saturday to close out its regular-season schedule. The Cardinals open postseason play with a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal at home against White Lake on Tuesday.

D.C. Everest will play its playoff opener on Thursday, Oct. 19, as it hosts Wausau East in a Division 1 regional semifinal.

