Police say a construction scam targeting the elderly has been reported in locations throughout central Wisconsin including Abbotsford. Courtesy of the Taylor Co. Sheriff’s Department

According to an alert from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, police are searching for 34-year-old Brandon M. Ferguson, who is allegedly associated with Community Blacktop LLC. Ferguson allegedly solicited elderly residents claiming to have leftover materials from another job site, then issuing a low estimate to bait them for a job hire at a discount. Though a variety of tactics have been used, police say the alleged scammers “strong arm the victim into paying a large sum more than what was originally quoted.”

The criminal enterprise is known to travel nationally but has some ties to the Hastings, Minn. area. They were in Abbotsford on Oct. 11, police said. And in 2020, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department handled a similar report involving Ferguson but using a different company called MVP Valued Paving.

Police say Ferguson recently showed a Michigan driver’s license at a Medford bank that identified him as Daniel P. Mickelson, of Iron River, Mich., to cash a large check from an alleged victim. He is wanted for suspected identity theft and fraud.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Chad Kowalczyk of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department at 715-748-3255 or email chad.kowalczyk@co.taylor.wi.us.

