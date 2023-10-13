PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 35, Pittsville 22
Bonduel 40, Oconto 30
Cadott 36, Colfax 6
Clear Lake 14, Turtle Lake 0
Elk Mound 13, Neillsville 6
Gibraltar 56, Sevastopol 22
Gilman 60, Athens 6
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 46, Gillett 18
Janesville Parker 44, Madison La Follette 8
Kaukauna 41, Appleton East 14
Kenosha Indian Trail 21, Racine Case 14, OT
Loyal 64, Pacelli 13
Manitowoc Lutheran 32, Hilbert 15
Middleton 49, Madison East 6
Milw. Bay View 16, Milwaukee Madison 0
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 14, Milwaukee Vincent 0
Milwaukee Hamilton 42, Milwaukee North 0
Mosinee 49, Merrill 0
Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Saint Francis 41, Catholic Central 18
Southern Door 28, Sturgeon Bay 14
Stratford 54, Spencer 14
Waterford 42, Beloit Memorial 21
Wild Rose 34, Port Edwards 33