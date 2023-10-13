The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 35, Pittsville 22

Bonduel 40, Oconto 30

Cadott 36, Colfax 6

Clear Lake 14, Turtle Lake 0

Elk Mound 13, Neillsville 6

Gibraltar 56, Sevastopol 22

Gilman 60, Athens 6

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 46, Gillett 18

Janesville Parker 44, Madison La Follette 8

Kaukauna 41, Appleton East 14

Kenosha Indian Trail 21, Racine Case 14, OT

Loyal 64, Pacelli 13

Manitowoc Lutheran 32, Hilbert 15

Middleton 49, Madison East 6

Milw. Bay View 16, Milwaukee Madison 0

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 14, Milwaukee Vincent 0

Milwaukee Hamilton 42, Milwaukee North 0

Mosinee 49, Merrill 0

Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Saint Francis 41, Catholic Central 18

Southern Door 28, Sturgeon Bay 14

Stratford 54, Spencer 14

Waterford 42, Beloit Memorial 21

Wild Rose 34, Port Edwards 33