Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Daniel E. Loos

Daniel E. Loos, age 71, of Weston Wi, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, October 6, 2023, after three years of treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Dan was born on November 9, 1951, to the late Henry and Elaine (Roubal) Loos of Wausau. In September 1998, Dan was a lucky recipient of a liver transplant, the “Gift of Life” that gave Dan an additional 25 precious years with his family.

Dan is survived by his wife of 50 years Kim, son; Matthew Loos (Krystan Beaumont), daughter; Katie Loos (Matt Schneider), and his granddaughter Morgan Schneider, whom he loved with all his heart. Dan is further survived by brothers; John Loos (Connie), Mark Loos (Sandy), and sisters; Charlotte Gassner (Sam), Christine Kedrowski (Larry), Ginny Nienow (Ken), brother-in-law; Jeff Harenda (Beth) and Tom Harenda (Sherrie), many nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.

Dan was a graduate of Newman High School and still has many of his high school classmates as dear friends today. Dan enjoyed helping plan class reunions as it gave him an opportunity to reach out to people he hadn’t talked to in a while. He always felt lucky to have friendships that lasted a lifetime.

Dan’s working life was always in floor covering, beginning with helping his father at Henry’s Store, Marathon Carpet and Linoleum, while still in high school. He spent the last 30 years before retirement working for Shaw Industries as a territory rep servicing accounts in central and northern Wisconsin. Dan was a born salesman-he loved to talk, but he really loved to talk about carpet! Many of his colleagues and dealers became personal friends and continued to reach out to Dan throughout his illness. He thanks you all for your prayers and friendship.

When it was time to relax, Dan loved riding his Harley Davidson Road King Classic, golfing with his buddies, and watching live music. Dan found love in performing music early in life, starting with his high school band “The Jents”. Many years later several Newman classmates tried to put a band together for a class reunion, and the joy of sharing music with friends turned into a forever bond that became the band BackTrax. He was so proud of the music they performed, and this very special time he was able to enjoy with his band mates. So many great memories.

Dan’s favorite place to visit was Fort Meyer’s Beach, where Dan and Kim spent 30 years vacationing. He would walk the beach, soak up the sunshine, and find the music. The last summer of Dan’s life you would find him sitting in his lawn chair in the driveway, eyes closed listening to music, feeling the warm healing sun. We pray for Dan to find an eternity of sunshine and warmth in God’s loving arms.

A Celebration of Dan’s Life will be held on his birthday, Thursday November 9, 2023, at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel. Visitation from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM, with prayer service and celebration luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider a commemoration donation to the family for a future permanent memorial in Dan’s name.

Cheryl K. Lenz

Cheryl K. (Borchardt) Lenz, Colby, formerly of Athens and Rothschild, passed away quietly with family by her side on Thursday, October 5, 2023, while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Cheryl was born January 5, 1950, in Wausau, daughter of the late Hilbert “Hip” and Lauretta (Ewan) Borchardt. Cheryl was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. She attended Trinity Lutheran School and was a 1968 graduate of Athens High School. She was united in marriage to John Lenz on April 30, 1977, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Schofield and he preceded her in death in December 2018.

In her early years, Cheryl was employed with Wausau Hospital nurturing the newborns in the maternity ward. After employment, she babysat for friends. Her love for children was evident in the homemade gifts she made for them. Cheryl had a caring heart and shared her many creative gifts with family and friends. Some of her hobbies included playing cards, baking, reading books, watching movies, knitting, crocheting and creating her own greeting cards, all made with Cheryl’s special touch, and made with love! As a young lady, she enjoyed traveling with her parents and went on a cruise with her cousin, Gail Ramthun.

Survivors include two aunts, Dorothy Ramthun, Rothschild and Delores Schmidt, Marshfield; sister-in-law, Laura Lenz, Wausau, along with a nephew and niece. She is also survived by cousins and special friends.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, with visitation at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Mark Schwarz will officiate. Private burial will be in Athens Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

A big “Thank you” to the relatives and friends who assisted Cheryl throughout the years. Special thanks to Pastors Jess Wakefield and Jim Gates from Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, Schofield for their visits and prayers during Cheryl’s hospitalizations. Your kindness will always be remembered.

Cheryl’s family also thanks Colonial Center in Colby for their exceptional care and love given to Cheryl in the past four years. A heartfelt “Thank you” to the Marshfield Hospital and it’s caring staff for the care given to Cheryl during her illnesses. Lastley, we thank St. Croix Hospice for giving Cheryl peace and comfort in her final days.

“There’s one more Angel in heaven, there’s one more Star in the Sky..” -Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Sharon J. Smith

Sharon Jane Smith, age 87, passed away at her home under the care of Aspirus Hospice on Friday, October 7, 2023.

She was born on February 22, 1936 in Antigo, WI to Arthur and Myrtle (Litts) Tillman.

On October 8, 1955, she married the love of her life, Wayne Smith at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild. They share 59 wonderful years together before Wayne passed away in 2014. They loved to go fishing and enjoyed working in their garden together.

She was an active member of St. Therese parish in Rothschild and also an active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

She is survived by 4 children: Jeffery (Tracy) Smith, Siloam Springs, AR; Michael (Shandra Skalecke) Smith, Mosinee, WI; Theresa (Gerald) Cartwright, Mosinee, WI; David Smith, Schofield, WI.

She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren: Christopher (Akiko) Smith – Itsuki, Sakura, Maiyu, Priest River, ID; Eric Cartwright, Mosinee, WI; Justin (Sonja) Smith-Jackson, Magnolia, Savvy, Siloam Springs, AR; Adam Smith-Lilia Piper Aloha, OR; Kayleigh (Josiah) Woller – Zohrah, Elianah, Grants Pass, OR; Heather (Robert) Kieffer – Charleigh, Barrhett, Edgar, WI; Aaron Smith, Oregon, WI; Cassandra Smith; Alyssa Smith, both of Wausau, WI

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her grandson, Jacob Smith; great grandson, Coltrane Smith ; great-granddaughter Emory Smith; 2 brothers, Eugene and Donald Tillman; 5 sisters, Theda Tillman, Louise (Wayne) Kuney, Sybil (Russell) Dewey, Shirley (Joseph) Meidl and Joan (Wilbert) Meidl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 20, 2023 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild with Fr. Joseph Albert Saleth presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9am until the Rosary at 10:30. Burial will take place after mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

A luncheon will be held back at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis of Solanus Mission, 13891 W. Mission Road, Stone Lake, WI 54876.

John J Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at HonorOne.com.

Donald Dorshak

Donald Dorshak, 85 of Weston passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Donald was born on October 6, 1938 in Wausau, to Michael and Pearl (Allen) Dorshak.

On October 8, 1983, Donald was united in marriage to Mary Faulks.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mary. His children, Robert (Julie) Dorshak, Donald Dorshak, Jr., Lindsey (Thomas) Tessmer; and his grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, June (Peter) Wipfli; his sister-in-law Shari (Glenn) Buchberger; as well as his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and in-laws, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy; his brothers, Michael, Keith and infant, Thomas; his sisters-in-law, Joan and Linda; and his brothers-in-law, Larry and Gary.

The family would like to thank the staff at ProMedica Hospice for their care during his last days. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Colonial Gardens Main Office Building, 6300 Birch Street, Weston, WI.

Mildred G. Moore

Mildred G. Moore, 95 of Neenah, formerly of Aniwa, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at home under the care of ThedaCare Hospice.

Mildred was born on February 10, 1928, in Heyworth, IL, the daughter of George and Lella (Cluck) Wagner.

Mildred attended Illinois State University, where she received her teaching degree and met her future husband, Donald. They were united in marriage on November 21, 1948, at Hudson Methodist Church in Illinois. In 1949, they moved to Aniwa and farmed for many years. Mildred helped out on the farm anywhere she was needed, whether it was milking cows or doing field work. She was a member of the Hogarty Ladies Aid and church for over 60 years. After retirement, they traveled and wintered in Texas. Mildred always looked forward to meeting with her bible study group and hosting family gatherings.

Mildred is survived by three children, Jonathon (Victoria) Moore, Blanchard, OK, Sue Moyer, Neenah, WI and Samuel Moore, San Diego, CA; eight grandchildren, James Moyer, Waupaca, WI, Beccy (Kit) Vongsa, Neenah, WI, Billy (Renee) Thames, Wenatchee, WA, Luke Thames, Long Beach, WA, Amy Pattison, Arena, WI, Kim Pattison, Madison, WI, Holly Stogner, Wausau, WI and Danielle Stogner, Denver, CO; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a sister, Delores Milberg, Boynton Beach, FL.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Janice Lynn Stogner; son-in-law, Joseph Moyer; grandchildren, Bobby Jo and Bart Moyer; brothers, Bill, Donald and E.D. Wagner, as well as one grandson-in-law, Cody Winters.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Hogarty Community Church, Hogarty. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Hogarty. Visitation will take place on Monday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Russell R. Pucek

Russell R. Pucek, 62 of Galloway, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at home.

Russ was born on June 18, 1961, in Waukesha, the son of Andrew and Gail (Mannikko) Pucek.

Russ proudly served in the United States Airforce from 1981 to 1985. He worked construction for Erv Ostrowski for many years and tended bar at Club 49, which his parents owned and operated for 25 years. Russ’s whole life revolved around the military, as he was devoted to the Elderon Memorial Post #8068, VFW. His favorite time was spent with his nieces and nephews.

Russ is survived by his father, Andy Pucek of Galloway; sister, Victoria (Charlie) Meronk of Galloway; nieces and nephews, Justin (Jodi) Meronk of Galloway, Matthew (Lauri) Meronk of Antigo, Heather (Jon) Berg of Scandinavia and Zachary (Katie) Meronk of Galloway; 10 great nieces and nephews, as well as other family and friends.

Russ was preceded in death by his mother, Gail and brother, Scott Pucek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 NOON on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068, VFW. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, from 10 AM until the time of Mass at church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

