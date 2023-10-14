Wausau Pilot & Review
The 2023 WIAA state football playoff brackets for both 11-player and 8-player divisions were announced Saturday morning and three local teams will be part of the action when play begins next Friday, Oct. 20, with Level 1 contests across Wisconsin.
In the 11-player tournament there will be four rounds of the playoffs, and the two remaining teams in each of the seven divisions will advance to the 2023 WIAA State Football Championships at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Nov. 16-17.
The 8-player tournament will have three rounds of playoffs before the state title is settled at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Nov. 11.
Both D.C. Everest and Wausau West will hit the road for Division 1 Level 1 matchups on Oct. 20. D.C. Everest (7-2) is the No. 5 seed in its portion of the bracket and will play at No. 4 Neenah (8-1). Neenah finished in a three-way tie with Kaukauna and Kimberly for the Fox Valley Association championship.
In the same bracket, Wausau West (7-2) is the No. 6 seed and will play rival Stevens Point (8-1) at Goerke Field on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus Oct. 20. Stevens Point, winners of the Valley Football Association crown, defeated Wausau West 27-7 back on Sept. 22.
Two-time defending 8-player state champion Wausau Newman Catholic (5-3) is the No. 4 seed on the left side of the bracket and will travel to No. 1 seed Gilman (8-0) on Oct. 20. Gilman is the champion of the Central Wisconsin Conference East Division and has outscored opponents 433-32.
Here is a look at the Level 1 matchups:
2023 WIAA State Football Playoffs (11-player)
Level 1
Friday, Oct. 20
Division 1
No. 8 Chippewa Falls at No. 1 Hudson
No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Neenah
No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 Stevens Point
No. 7 Appleton North at No. 2 Kimberly
No. 8 De Pere at No. 1 Milwaukee Marshall
No. 5 Fond du Lac at No. 4 Milwaukee Pulaski
No. 6 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at No. 3 Bay Port
No. 7 Sheboygan North at No. 2 Milwaukee Marquette
No. 8 Sun Prairie West at No. 1 Sussex Hamilton
No. 5 Hartland Arrowhead at No. 4 Mukwonago
No. 6 Madison Memorial at No. 3 Middleton
No. 7 Janesville Parker at No. 2 Verona
No. 8 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech at No. 1 Muskego
No. 5 Racine Case at No. 4 Milwaukee Reagan
No. 6 Kenosha Indian Trail at No. 3 Oak Creek
No. 7 Kenosha Bradford at No. 2 Franklin
Division 2
No. 8 Holmen at No. 1 Waunakee
No. 5 DeForest at No. 4 La Crosse Central
No. 6 River Falls at No. 3 Menomonie
No. 7 Marshfield at No. 2 New Richmond
No. 8 Brookfield Central at No. 1 Kaukauna
No. 5 Menomonee Falls at No. 4 West De Pere
No. 6 Hortonville at No. 3 Cedarburg
No. 7 Pulaski at No. 2 Mequon Homestead
No. 8 Germantown at No. 1 Milwaukee King
No. 5 Beaver Dam at No. 4 Slinger
No. 6 Monona Grove at No. 3 Glendale Nicolet
No. 7 Hartford at No. 2 Sun Prairie East
No. 8 Burlington at No. 1 Kettle Moraine
No. 5 Westosha Central at No. 4 Greenfield
No. 6 Wauwatosa West at No. 3 Waukesha West
No. 7 Elkhorn at No. 2 Lake Geneva Badger
Division 3
No. 8 La Crosse Logan at No. 1 Rice Lake
No. 5 Lakeland at No. 4 Sparta
No. 6 Rhinelander at No. 3 Onalaska
No. 7 Hayward/Lac Courte Oreillas at No. 2 Medford
No. 8 Seymour at No. 1 Mount Horeb/Barneveld
No. 5 Baraboo at No. 4 Tomah
No. 6 Antigo at No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran
No. 7 Ashwaubenon at No. 2 Green Bay Notre Dame
No. 8 Milwaukee Obama SCTE at No. 1 Port Washington
No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 4 Grafton
No. 6 West Bend East at No. 3 New Berlin West
No. 7 Menasha at No. 2 Plymouth
No. 8 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 1 Monroe
No. 5 McFarland at No. 4 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller
No. 6 Pewaukee at No. 3 Waterford
No. 7 Stoughton at No. 2 Greendale
Division 4
No. 8 Altoona at No. 1 St. Croix Central
No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 6 Somerset at No. 3 Oconto Falls
No. 7 Bloomer at No. 2 Mosinee
No. 8 Mauston at No. 1 Lodi
No. 5 Adams-Friendship at No. 4 West Salem
No. 6 Winneconne at No. 3 Berlin
No. 7 Wisconsin Dells at No. 2 Appleton Xavier
No. 8 Jefferson at No. 1 Platteville
No. 5 Lakeside Lutheran at No. 4 Evansville
No. 6 Lake Mills at No. 3 Racine St. Catherine’s
No. 7 Greendale Martin Luther at No. 2 Waukesha Catholic Memorial
No. 8 St. Francis at No. 1 Two Rivers
No. 5 Kohler at No. 4 Campbellsport
No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at No. 3 Kiel
No. 7 Little Chute at No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco
Division 5
No. 8 Durand-Arkansaw at No. 1 Colby
No. 5 St. Croix Falls at No. 4 Neillsville/Granton
No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 3 Stanley-Boyd
No. 7 Elk Mound at No. 2 Northwestern
No. 8 Clintonville at No. 1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
No. 5 New Holstein at No. 4 Amherst
No. 6 Sturgeon Bay at No. 3 Wrightstown
No. 7 Tomahawk at No. 2 Southern Door
No. 8 New Glarus/Monticello at No. 1 La Crosse Aquinas
No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 4 Westby
No. 6 Brodhead/Juda at No. 3 Columbus
No. 7 Clinton at No. 2 Prairie du Chien
No. 8 Mayville at No. 1 Winnebago Lutheran
No. 5 Brookfield Academy at No. 4 Lake Country Lutheran
No. 6 Oostburg at No. 3 Horicon/Hustisford
No. 7 Lomira at No. 2 Milwaukee Academy of Science
Division 6
No. 8 Cumberland at No. 1 Grantsburg
No. 5 Unity at No. 4 Ladysmith
No. 6 Crandon at No. 3 Cameron
No. 7 Cadott at No. 2 Abbotsford
No. 8 Marathon at No. 1 Auburndale
No. 5 Coleman at No. 4 Onalaska Luther
No. 6 Bonduel at No. 3 Mondovi
No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont at No. 2 Stratford
No. 8 Oconto at No. 1 Kewaunee
No. 5 Waterloo at No. 4 Cedar Grove-Belgium
No. 6 Howards Grove at No. 3 Marshall
No. 7 Random Lake at No. 2 Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs
No. 8 Belleville at No. 1 Darlington
No. 5 Mineral Point at No. 4 Racine Lutheran
No. 6 Cambridge at No. 3 Lancaster
No. 7 Cuba City at No. 2 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
Division 7
No. 8 Clear Lake at No. 1 Boyceville
No. 5 Hurley at No. 4 Spring Valley
No. 6 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 3 Eau Claire Regis
No. 7 Glenwood City at No. 2 Edgar
No. 8 Blair-Taylor at No. 1 Cashton
No. 5 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 4 New Lisbon
No. 6 Royall at No. 3 Bangor
No. 7 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 2 Pepin/Alma
No. 8 Hillsboro at No. 1 Potosi/Cassville
No. 5 Highland at No. 4 River Ridge
No. 6 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at No. 3 Black Hawk/Warren
No. 7 Ithaca at No. 2 Johnson Creek
No. 8 Loyal at No. 1 Reedsville
No. 5 Iola-Scandinavia at No. 4 Cambria-Friesland
No. 6 Ozaukee at No. 3 Oshkosh Lourdes
No. 7 Crivitiz at No. 2 Randolph
2023 WIAA State Football Playoffs (8-player)
Level 1
Friday, Oct. 20
Bracket A
No. 4 Shell Lake at No. 1 Clayton
No. 3 Siren at No. 2 Chippewa Falls McDonell
No. 4 Wausau Newman Catholic at No. 1 Gilman
No. 3 Owen-Withee at No. 2 Thorp
Bracket B
No. 4 Madison Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose at No. 1 North Crawford
No. 3 Almond-Bancroft at No. 2 Oakfield
No. 4 Gibraltar at No. 1 Florence
No. 3 Three Lakes/Phelps at No. 2 Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas