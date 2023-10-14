Wausau Pilot & Review

The 2023 WIAA state football playoff brackets for both 11-player and 8-player divisions were announced Saturday morning and three local teams will be part of the action when play begins next Friday, Oct. 20, with Level 1 contests across Wisconsin.

In the 11-player tournament there will be four rounds of the playoffs, and the two remaining teams in each of the seven divisions will advance to the 2023 WIAA State Football Championships at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Nov. 16-17.

The 8-player tournament will have three rounds of playoffs before the state title is settled at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Nov. 11.

Both D.C. Everest and Wausau West will hit the road for Division 1 Level 1 matchups on Oct. 20. D.C. Everest (7-2) is the No. 5 seed in its portion of the bracket and will play at No. 4 Neenah (8-1). Neenah finished in a three-way tie with Kaukauna and Kimberly for the Fox Valley Association championship.

In the same bracket, Wausau West (7-2) is the No. 6 seed and will play rival Stevens Point (8-1) at Goerke Field on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus Oct. 20. Stevens Point, winners of the Valley Football Association crown, defeated Wausau West 27-7 back on Sept. 22.

Two-time defending 8-player state champion Wausau Newman Catholic (5-3) is the No. 4 seed on the left side of the bracket and will travel to No. 1 seed Gilman (8-0) on Oct. 20. Gilman is the champion of the Central Wisconsin Conference East Division and has outscored opponents 433-32.

Here is a look at the Level 1 matchups:

2023 WIAA State Football Playoffs (11-player)

Level 1

Friday, Oct. 20

Division 1

No. 8 Chippewa Falls at No. 1 Hudson

No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Neenah

No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 Stevens Point

No. 7 Appleton North at No. 2 Kimberly

No. 8 De Pere at No. 1 Milwaukee Marshall

No. 5 Fond du Lac at No. 4 Milwaukee Pulaski

No. 6 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at No. 3 Bay Port

No. 7 Sheboygan North at No. 2 Milwaukee Marquette

No. 8 Sun Prairie West at No. 1 Sussex Hamilton

No. 5 Hartland Arrowhead at No. 4 Mukwonago

No. 6 Madison Memorial at No. 3 Middleton

No. 7 Janesville Parker at No. 2 Verona

No. 8 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech at No. 1 Muskego

No. 5 Racine Case at No. 4 Milwaukee Reagan

No. 6 Kenosha Indian Trail at No. 3 Oak Creek

No. 7 Kenosha Bradford at No. 2 Franklin

Division 2

No. 8 Holmen at No. 1 Waunakee

No. 5 DeForest at No. 4 La Crosse Central

No. 6 River Falls at No. 3 Menomonie

No. 7 Marshfield at No. 2 New Richmond

No. 8 Brookfield Central at No. 1 Kaukauna

No. 5 Menomonee Falls at No. 4 West De Pere

No. 6 Hortonville at No. 3 Cedarburg

No. 7 Pulaski at No. 2 Mequon Homestead

No. 8 Germantown at No. 1 Milwaukee King

No. 5 Beaver Dam at No. 4 Slinger

No. 6 Monona Grove at No. 3 Glendale Nicolet

No. 7 Hartford at No. 2 Sun Prairie East

No. 8 Burlington at No. 1 Kettle Moraine

No. 5 Westosha Central at No. 4 Greenfield

No. 6 Wauwatosa West at No. 3 Waukesha West

No. 7 Elkhorn at No. 2 Lake Geneva Badger

Division 3

No. 8 La Crosse Logan at No. 1 Rice Lake

No. 5 Lakeland at No. 4 Sparta

No. 6 Rhinelander at No. 3 Onalaska

No. 7 Hayward/Lac Courte Oreillas at No. 2 Medford

No. 8 Seymour at No. 1 Mount Horeb/Barneveld

No. 5 Baraboo at No. 4 Tomah

No. 6 Antigo at No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran

No. 7 Ashwaubenon at No. 2 Green Bay Notre Dame

No. 8 Milwaukee Obama SCTE at No. 1 Port Washington

No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 4 Grafton

No. 6 West Bend East at No. 3 New Berlin West

No. 7 Menasha at No. 2 Plymouth

No. 8 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 1 Monroe

No. 5 McFarland at No. 4 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller

No. 6 Pewaukee at No. 3 Waterford

No. 7 Stoughton at No. 2 Greendale

Division 4

No. 8 Altoona at No. 1 St. Croix Central

No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 Baldwin-Woodville

No. 6 Somerset at No. 3 Oconto Falls

No. 7 Bloomer at No. 2 Mosinee

No. 8 Mauston at No. 1 Lodi

No. 5 Adams-Friendship at No. 4 West Salem

No. 6 Winneconne at No. 3 Berlin

No. 7 Wisconsin Dells at No. 2 Appleton Xavier

No. 8 Jefferson at No. 1 Platteville

No. 5 Lakeside Lutheran at No. 4 Evansville

No. 6 Lake Mills at No. 3 Racine St. Catherine’s

No. 7 Greendale Martin Luther at No. 2 Waukesha Catholic Memorial

No. 8 St. Francis at No. 1 Two Rivers

No. 5 Kohler at No. 4 Campbellsport

No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at No. 3 Kiel

No. 7 Little Chute at No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco

Division 5

No. 8 Durand-Arkansaw at No. 1 Colby

No. 5 St. Croix Falls at No. 4 Neillsville/Granton

No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 3 Stanley-Boyd

No. 7 Elk Mound at No. 2 Northwestern

No. 8 Clintonville at No. 1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

No. 5 New Holstein at No. 4 Amherst

No. 6 Sturgeon Bay at No. 3 Wrightstown

No. 7 Tomahawk at No. 2 Southern Door

No. 8 New Glarus/Monticello at No. 1 La Crosse Aquinas

No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 4 Westby

No. 6 Brodhead/Juda at No. 3 Columbus

No. 7 Clinton at No. 2 Prairie du Chien

No. 8 Mayville at No. 1 Winnebago Lutheran

No. 5 Brookfield Academy at No. 4 Lake Country Lutheran

No. 6 Oostburg at No. 3 Horicon/Hustisford

No. 7 Lomira at No. 2 Milwaukee Academy of Science

Division 6

No. 8 Cumberland at No. 1 Grantsburg

No. 5 Unity at No. 4 Ladysmith

No. 6 Crandon at No. 3 Cameron

No. 7 Cadott at No. 2 Abbotsford

No. 8 Marathon at No. 1 Auburndale

No. 5 Coleman at No. 4 Onalaska Luther

No. 6 Bonduel at No. 3 Mondovi

No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont at No. 2 Stratford

No. 8 Oconto at No. 1 Kewaunee

No. 5 Waterloo at No. 4 Cedar Grove-Belgium

No. 6 Howards Grove at No. 3 Marshall

No. 7 Random Lake at No. 2 Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs

No. 8 Belleville at No. 1 Darlington

No. 5 Mineral Point at No. 4 Racine Lutheran

No. 6 Cambridge at No. 3 Lancaster

No. 7 Cuba City at No. 2 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic

Division 7

No. 8 Clear Lake at No. 1 Boyceville

No. 5 Hurley at No. 4 Spring Valley

No. 6 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 3 Eau Claire Regis

No. 7 Glenwood City at No. 2 Edgar

No. 8 Blair-Taylor at No. 1 Cashton

No. 5 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 4 New Lisbon

No. 6 Royall at No. 3 Bangor

No. 7 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 2 Pepin/Alma

No. 8 Hillsboro at No. 1 Potosi/Cassville

No. 5 Highland at No. 4 River Ridge

No. 6 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at No. 3 Black Hawk/Warren

No. 7 Ithaca at No. 2 Johnson Creek

No. 8 Loyal at No. 1 Reedsville

No. 5 Iola-Scandinavia at No. 4 Cambria-Friesland

No. 6 Ozaukee at No. 3 Oshkosh Lourdes

No. 7 Crivitiz at No. 2 Randolph

2023 WIAA State Football Playoffs (8-player)

Level 1

Friday, Oct. 20

Bracket A

No. 4 Shell Lake at No. 1 Clayton

No. 3 Siren at No. 2 Chippewa Falls McDonell

No. 4 Wausau Newman Catholic at No. 1 Gilman

No. 3 Owen-Withee at No. 2 Thorp

Bracket B

No. 4 Madison Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose at No. 1 North Crawford

No. 3 Almond-Bancroft at No. 2 Oakfield

No. 4 Gibraltar at No. 1 Florence

No. 3 Three Lakes/Phelps at No. 2 Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas

