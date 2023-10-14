Wausau Pilot & Review

PLAINFIELD – Newman Catholic quarterback Tyler Ackermann ran for 159 yards and threw for another 107 and three touchdowns to help the Cardinals to a hard-fought 22-18 win over Tri-County in an 8-player high school football matchup Thursday at Tri-County High School.

The two teams exchanged touchdowns in the first half, with Newman Catholic’s two made extra point kicks providing the difference as it led 20-18 at the break.

The Cardinals added a safety in the third quarter by Everett Puent for the only scoring of the second half.

Ackermann had touchdown passes of 5, 17 and 5 yards to Carson Rice for Newman Catholic.

Newman Catholic (5-3) is the No. 4 seed in its section of the WIAA 8-player Bracket A playoffs and will travel to No. 1 seed Gilman (8-0) on Friday for a Level 1 matchup.

Cardinals 22, Penguins 18

Newman Catholic 14 6 2 0 – 22

Tri-County 12 6 0 0 – 18

First Quarter

NC – Carson Rice 5 pass from Tyler Ackermann (Matthew Meyer kick).

TC – Jovanni Mata 47 run (run failed).

NC – Rice 17 pass from Ackermann (Meyer kick).

TC – Gage Beggs 5 run (run failed).

Second Quarter

NC – Rice 5 pass from Ackermann (kick missed).

TC – Beggs 53 interception return (run failed).

Third Quarter

NC – Safety, Everett Puent tackled ball carrier in end zone.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: NC, Tyler Ackermann 25-159, Griffin Puent 13-46, Damien Puent 6-29. TC, Jovanni Mata 12-100, Gage Beggs 4-74, Aidan Brewer 15-32, Luis Garcia 7-2, Jake Makaryk 1-1.

Passing: NC, Ackermann 10-21-107-2. TC, Brewer 1-8-35-0.

Receiving: NC, Carson Rice 5-42, Aiden Spychalla 3-44, Quincy Pfender 2-21. TC, Makaryk 1-35.

Records: Newman Catholic 5-3, 3-1 Central Conference; Tri-County 1-6, 1-3 Central Conference.

