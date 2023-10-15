Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest football team jumped into a tie for second place in the Valley Football Association with Wausau West after defeating the Warriors 13-7 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Friday night at Stiehm Stadium.

Gabe Golbach kicked field goals of 27 yards in the first quarter and 29 yards in the third quarter, and Logan George threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Pierson MacDonald in the second to pace the Evergreens.

West held D.C. Everest to just 25 rushing yards, but George finished 12-for-20 for 142 yards to give the Evergreens enough offense to pull out the win.

Carter Amerson hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass form Jack Kostroski in the fourth quarter for Wausau West’s only score as it fell short in its comeback attempt. Amerson caught five passes for 59 yards and Jackson Ngo had 69 yards rushing for the Warriors.

Both teams end the regular season at 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the Valley Football Association.

Wausau West will play at Stevens Point and D.C. Everest will head to Neenah for WIAA Division 1 Level 1 playoff games next Friday, Oct. 20.

Evergreens 13, Warriors 7

Wausau West 0 0 0 7 – 7

D.C. Everest 3 7 3 0 – 13

First Quarter

DC – Gabe Golbach 27 field goal.

Second Quarter

DC – Pierson MacDonald 20 pass from Logan George (Golbach kick).

Third Quarter

DC – Golbach 29 field goal.

Fourth Quarter

WW – Carter Amerson 16 pass from Jack Kostroski (Jackson Albee kick).

Individual Statistics

Rushing: WW, Jackson Ngo 15-69, Jack Kostroski 10-41, Jaden Durr 8-17. DC, Deakin Trotzer 12-31, Reese Stowell 8-16, Logan George 11-minus 22.

Passing: WW, Kostroski 6-18-68-0. DC, George 12-20-142-0.

Receiving: WW, Carter Amerson 5-59, Bennett Matteson 1-9. DC, Pierson MacDonald 7-80, Xavier Edwards 2-33, Cohen Priebe 2-15, Cole O’Brien 1-14.

Records: Wausau West 7-2, 5-2 Valley Football Association; D.C. Everest 7-2, 5-2 Valley Football Association.

