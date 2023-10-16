Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are seeking a Wausau man wanted on several felony charges after more than a pound of methamphetamine, more than four pounds of marijuana and two firearms were seized at a South Third Avenue home in September, according to a release issued Oct. 16.

Toua Yang. Courtesy of the Wausau Police Dept.

The Wausau Police Community Resource Unit searched the home in the 700 block of South Third Avenue on Sept. 24, when they made the discoveries along with drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Toua Yang has been identified as the suspect in the case, but he was not at the home during the search.

A nationwide body-only arrest warrant was issued for Yang on charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC with intent to deliver possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. Criminal charges were filed Oct. 5 in Marathon County Circuit Court, but police did not issue a press release until Oct. 16.

Online court records show Yang, 46, has multiple prior drug-related convictions.

The Community Resource Unit was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force in this investigation. Anyone with information on Yang’s location is urged to call the non-emergency number at 715-261-7795. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org or call their hotline at 1-877-409-8777.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

