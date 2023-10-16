Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Carol J. Olson

Carol Jean Olson, 74, of Wausau, passed away October 13, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Born on November 9, 1948, in Shawano, Wisconsin, Carol was baptized on December 18, 1948, and confirmed on April 15, 1962, a testament to her deep faith.

After graduating from Wausau High School in 1966, she pursued further education, completing accounting classes at North Central Technical School. Her passion for numbers and precision led her to a career as an accountant at Mid-State Contracting LLC, where she dedicated over three decades of her life, becoming an invaluable asset to the company.

On May 24, 1996, Carol embarked on a new chapter, as she joined hands in matrimony with her beloved husband Philip L. Olson. They exchanged their sacred vows at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church, a place that held special significance in Carol’s life. Together, they shared countless joyous moments and supported one another through life’s challenges.

Carol’s warmth and kindness extended far beyond her professional and personal endeavors. She actively contributed to her community, serving as the assistant treasurer at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church and devoting her time as a Sunday School Teacher. Her unwavering commitment to faith and sharing her knowledge brought light to the lives of many.

In her leisure time, Carol found solace in the simple joys of life. Whether it was participating in bowling leagues or escaping to the peace and tranquility of her cottage and camper Up North, she embraced nature’s beauty and the companionship of loved ones. She especially liked trail riding on the side-by-sides with her friends and family. Fond memories were created while fishing on the crystal-clear waters and leisurely pontoon rides, filled with laughter and shared stories that formed the fabric of her legacy.

Above all, Carol found immeasurable pride and joy in her children and grandchildren, who served as a constant source of inspiration. She cherished the values instilled in her by her parents, the late Maynard and Ruth Zernicke, and delighted in seeing those same values flourish in her loved ones. Their accomplishments and kind hearts brought her immense happiness and deep gratitude.

Though Carol may no longer be physically with us, her memory will forever be etched in our hearts. We mourn her passing, but we also celebrate the beautiful soul she was and the profound impact she made on those fortunate enough to know her.

Carol is survived by her husband, Philip Olson; daughters, Tammy (Ron) Behnke and Terra (LeRoy) LaFave; step-children, Julie (Scott) Mueller, Laura (Darrin) Dronen, and Philip (Jenny) Olson, Jr.; grandchildren, Matthew Hieronimus, Nicholas, Dakota, and Peyton (Orean) Behnke, Nicole (Adam) and Josh LaFave, Taylor (Mike), Anna, and Grace Mueller, Maria (Kyle), Bryan, and David Dronen; and Elizabeth and Alex Olson; great-grandchildren, Hunter Hieronimus, Morgan and Gavin LaFave, Rowan and Isla; siblings, LeRoy Zernicke, Martin (Joyce) Zernicke, Wallace (Carolyn) Zernicke, Betty (Dennis) Metz, Lyle (Linda) Zernicke; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lori Zernicke, Elgard (Carolyn) Barttelt, Jr., Geneva Olson, Howard (Carmell) Hanson, Sharon (Gayle) Monicken, and Marjorie (John) Arneson; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Ruth Zernicke; sister, Mary Barttelt; brother, Gary Zernicke; son-in-law, Bryan Behnke; nephew, Scott Zernicke; mother and father-in-law, Orvis and Mildred Olson; sisters-in-law, Deanna Zernicke and Ardyce Hanson; and brother-in-law, Dennis Olson

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Funeral services for Carol will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 11:00 am at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church, 227150 Harrier, Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Timothy Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of service. Carol will be laid to rest in Big Hill Cemetery.

Roger C. Merry

Roger C. Merry, 81, a loving father and grandfather passed away in his home on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

He was born on June 11, 1942, to the late Charles and Anne (Tronnes) Merry, in Duluth, MN. When Roger was 13, he moved to Kelly Lake, MN, where he attended Hibbing High School, graduating in 1960. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Armed Forces, serving in the U.S. Navy as a medic aboard the USS Thompson LSD-28. Roger served his country from February 23, 1962 until June 21, 1965. After his time in the Navy, Roger studied at the University of Minnesota – Duluth, where he graduated with a degree in speech therapy in 1969. Roger married Jacqueline Holm on August 2, 1969, and together they had three daughters. They divorced in 1990 and he never remarried. In the early 1980’s he received his Master’s Degree in speech pathology from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. Roger went on to work for the Wausau School District as a speech therapist, from September 1969 until his retirement in 1999.

In his spare time Roger enjoyed being outdoors, tending to his gardens and taking daily walks through Marathon Park with his beloved dog Sophie. He had a passion for collecting and working on anything with an engine. During his summers he spent time painting homes in the Wausau area. A self taught guitar player, he enjoyed all genres of music. What brought him the most joy in life was his grandchildren.

Roger is survived by his children, Rachael (Angie) Merry, Catherine (Dan) Check, and Andrea (Larry) Rineck; his grandchildren Madeline, Lydia, Gwenyth, Jack and Lillian, along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Anne Merry; his brothers, Charles (Karen) Merry, Allen (Jean) Merry; as well as his sister, Sharyn (Richard) Franzinelli; as well as a niece, Denise Merry Miller and a nephew, Kelly Olson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau. A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Military Honors will take place immediately after the service, with a private family burial to follow.

Dennis R. Ringwelski

Dennis “Denny” R. Ringwelski, 76, of Ringle, passed away at home, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 with family at his side and under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

He was born on November 29, 1946 in Wausau to the late Michael and Helen (Langhoff) Ringwelski. On June 13, 1970 he was united in marriage to Nancy Felch in Wausau, and she preceded him in death in 1998. Dennis married Evelyn (Liss) Volm in Weston on July 6, 2002 and she survives.

Denny worked for many years as a train engineer at Weyerhaeuser and later at the Domtar Paper Mill. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a member of the D.A.V. and V.F.W. Burns Post #388.

He enjoyed all sports and would watch the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and NASCAR regularly. Denny also liked time spent outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn; children, Tracy Diermeier (Jack) and Tim Ringwelski (Ashley); step-children, Katherine (Ralph) Matsche, Jerry (Sandy) Volm, Garry Volm, Sherrie Volm, and Mary Lou Campbell; grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, and Trevor; step-grandchildren, Bradley, Blake, Barrett, Elizabeth, Ellecia, Nicholas, Dustin, Stephanie, CassaDana, DanLyssa, Ellison, and Jason; great-grandchildren, Carlie, Harper, Norah, Anya, Eygan, Parker, and Wyatt; step-great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Nolan, Blake, Lexi, and Averie; great-great-grandson, Liam; siblings, Richard (Delores) Ringwelski, Mary Ann Schmidt, Florian (Barbara) Ringwelski, Floyd Ringwelski, Michael Ringwelski, and Betty Jane Kimps; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy; parents, Michael and Helen; sister, Nancy Wilde; step-grandson, Jeremy; and brothers-in-law, Denny Kimps and David Schmidt.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Private family services will take place at a later date with military honors accorded by V.F.W. Burns Post #388. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in Dennis’ name to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, 225780 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54401 or www.neverforgottenhonorflight.com.

Sharon J. Theis

Sharon J. Theis, 70, of the town of Stettin, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct 12, 2023. The day she passed was her 49th year wedding anniversary and she and Hal were able to wish each other a happy anniversary before she passed.

Sharon had battled rheumatoid arthritis for 30 years and on December 31, 2022 had a leg amputated due to an arterial blockage. She was born March 14, 1953 in West Bend, WI to the late Al and Mae Hack. Sharon graduated from Marathon High School. On Oct 12, 1974 she was united in marriage to Harold “Hal” Theis at Trinity Lutheran Church. Sharon was a state secretary for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Women’s Committee and was a partner on the farm for 34 years. She also worked for Rent-A-Flash and JoAnn Fabrics. Sharon was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved to bake, and everyone looked forward to her special treats and Christmas cookies.

Survivors include her husband, Harold “Hal”; her greatest source of pride and joy – her son Joe, and his wife Stephanie; sisters, Shirley, Charlotte, Jean, and Teri; brothers, John and Tom; brother-in-law, Chuck; and sister-in-law, Nancy; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Mae Hack; and father and mother-in-law, Harold and Alice Theis.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 232280 North 120th Avenue, Wausau (Town of Stettin), with Rev. William Ostrem officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkramer.com.

Khamby D. Phakitthong

Khamby D. Phakitthong of Marathon, Wisconsin, passed away on October 13, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Khamby was born in Louangphrabang, Laos to Ting and Sieng Phakitthong. After losing both of his parents at a young age during the Vietnam War, Khamby embarked on his first adventure. Looking for a better life, he crossed the Mekong River twice before being accepted as an unaccompanied minor into the Nong Khai Refugee Camp in Thailand. He was resettled by Lutheran Social Services and traveled to the United States in 1981 with another young Lao boy, Bouahieng Thammavongsa.

After arriving in the United States, Khamby and Bouahieng met their forever family, Calvin and Roberta Stanford. Khamby joined the Stanford family in Chippewa Falls and became a brother to Joe, Mike, Janel, and Mandi. Khamby graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and later went on to graduate from Nicolet Technical College.

After graduating, Khamby moved to Merrill, Wisconsin where he started working at Merrill Millwork. Khamby worked at Merrill Millwork for over 20 years and made many lifelong friends and memories along the way. Most recently, he worked for Menzner Hardwoods Company in Marathon where he enjoyed the challenging work and joking with his co-workers.

In 1995, Khamby met his future wife Rachelle Otto through mutual friends. Khamby and Rachelle were married on August 1, 1997. Three years later, Khamby started his ultimate adventure…being a dad. Khamby had four daughters and truly embraced the role of being a ‘girl dad.’ From trimming bangs to snapping pictures or videos of his daughters, Khamby loved being a dad. He enjoyed teaching his daughters how to hunt, going to their sporting events, and going shopping with them.

In addition to spending time with his family and friends, Khamby had a plethora of outdoor hobbies that he enjoyed pursuing including gardening, fishing, hunting, and four-wheeling. Khamby especially loved spending time at the Stanford family hunting cabin in Chetek, Wisconsin. Here, he not only enjoyed hunting but also loved spending time with family and friends around the fire, likely with a few too many Bud Lights saying, “You call that a fire?”

Khamby is survived by his wife: Rachelle; and four daughters: Ally, Chentaly, Ashley, and Chenpieng. He also leaves behind his adoptive parents: Calvin and Roberta Stanford; siblings; Joseph (Karrie) Stanford, Janel (Landon) Scott, Mandi Stanford, Mike (Heather) Stanford, Bouahieng Thammavongsa, Leck Phakitthong, Saeng Phakitthong. He also leaves behind his mother-in law, Charlotte Otto, sisters-in-law; Marsha Otto, Marla (Tom) Berg, Renee (Pat) Steffen and countless nieces and nephews. In addition to family, Khamby leaves behind numerous close family friends including the entire family of Gene and Xay Yang. In addition to his parents, Ting and Sieng, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bouasone Phromprakay, his father-in-law, Wilbur Otto, and his grandparents, John and Faith Marik and Dan and Ruth Stanford.

The family would like to give a special thank you to friends and family who have helped support Khamby along with the Marshfield Clinic Cancer Care and Research Team (Weston) and Aspirus Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

Khamby will always be remembered as a loving and dedicated father, husband, brother, and son. He will be remembered for his jokes and light-hearted spirit and as an example of how someone can overcome extreme adversity with a smile on their face.

Visitation will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave. Wausau, WI 54401 on Friday, October 20th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, October 21st, at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, 150202 County Rd NN, Wausau, WI 54401. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with the service following visitation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers and plants, a memorial will be established in Khamby’s name.

