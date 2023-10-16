WAUSAU — Wausau Metro Strong will present a program designed to inform the public on the ways domestic violence impacts the Greater Wausau community. This free event, titled ‘Ripple Effects: Community Impacts of Domestic Violence,’ will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25 at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. There is no cost to attend the program and lunch will be provided. The event is limited to 50 attendees and registration is required.

The Marathon County Domestic Abuse Intervention Team will offer a presentation examining the prevalence of domestic violence, how our community responds and the resources available.

“We continue to see the dramatic impacts of domestic violence throughout our community,” said Shannon Jarecki, Domestic Violence Program Coordinator with The Women’s Community. “From children feeling unsafe, to workplaces who lose employees – we know that the effects of coercive, controlling behavior have touched the lives of nearly everyone. Our hope is to help our community build networks for the safety of everyone.”

Visit WausauChamber.com to register for this program.

Wausau Metro Strong was formed as a grass roots group comprised of community leaders passionate about the mission to create a safe community for all in the wake deadly local shootings on March 22, 2017.

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin serves as the fiscal agent for Wausau Metro Strong.

A dedicated group of volunteers spearheaded change in legislation resulting in more protection for Guardian ad Litems, worked to update notification systems when there is a threat the community needs to be alerted to, met with leaders in the community to better understand cultural differences, strove towards a goal of eliminating racial bias and began establishing tool kits for local businesses around safety.

For more information about Wausau Metro Strong, visit WausauMetroStrong.org.

