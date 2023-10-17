The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced in early October its road test waiver pilot program will end on Dec. 31.

As of Jan. 1, 2024, those younger than 18 years old will need to complete an in-person road test at DMVs which offer this service to obtain their probationary license. Appointments for a road test can be scheduled 11 weeks in advance at wisconsindmv.gov/roadtest.

Student drivers ages 16 and 17 who have completed their required driver education course, behind the wheel training, and 50 hours of supervised driving can apply for the road test waiver through Dec. 31.

The Road Test Waiver Pilot program began in May 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. DMV is authorized to introduce pilot programs, but legislative action would need to take place to make such programs permanent.

As part of the pilot, DMV tracked potential safety implications and found no negative effect on driver safety. Through Aug. 31, 144,082 parents/guardians of 16- and 17-year-old drivers used the road test waiver.

Skills test appointment availability

The first opportunity to schedule a road test appointment in the new year opens on Oct. 17. Drivers hoping for a road test on a specific date will have to wait until 11 weeks before that date to schedule their appointment. Additional appointments are routinely added with peak availability four weeks prior to the testing date.

As more customers return to complete in-person DMV services, extra time may be necessary when visiting. Faster, convenient service is available 24/7 online at wisconsindmv.gov. Customers needing to visit a DMV service center for driver’s license or identification card services might be eligible to expedite their service by submitting their application online and scheduling an appointment online. All vehicle-related services can be completed online.

