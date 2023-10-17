Obstructing an officer, drunken driving and possession of marijuana among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Oct. 2-8.

On Oct. 4, a 35-year-old male from Woodruff was cited for obstructing an officer, OAS, and no insurance after Lincoln County 911 Center received a call about a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Highway 51 and mile marker 208.

On Oct. 5, a 24-year-old Merrill man was arrested for a fourth OWI, possession of THC, OAR-criminal and fail to install IID after a routine traffic stop near Highway Q and Brush Road in the town of Scott.







