STEVENS POINT – A conference that showcases and develops women entrepreneurs, founders and trailblazers from every sector will be offered at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point next month.

“From Big Ideas to Big Impact: Cultivating Your Confidence” will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Dreyfus University Center, with an optional networking reception. Participants can attend in-person or online.

The conference offers a keynote speaker and six breakout sessions to help women move forward, providing hands-on tools and examples of women leading their big ideas into big impacts. It is for women who may be starting a new career, volunteer opportunity, organization or idea, including professionals, artists, volunteers, students and parents.

This year’s keynote speaker is Valerie Young, co-founder of the Impostor Syndrome Institute and author of the award-winning book, “The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women: Why Capable People Suffer from Impostor Syndrome and How to Thrive Despite It.” Widely considered a leading expert on impostor syndrome, Young has spoken at more than 100 colleges and universities, including Harvard, Stanford, MIT and Oxford.

Breakout sessions are offered in three tracks: Women in Manufacturing, Starting New Things and the Nuts and Bolts of Entrepreneurship.

Conference fees are $99 for the public, $79 for non-profit organizers and UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff or $39 for students. The cost for virtual attendees is $79 or $39 for students.

To register and learn more about the speakers and breakout sessions, go to www3.uwsp.edu/conted/Pages/Women-Trailblazers-Entrepreneurs-Conference.aspx.

