WAUSAU – There’s still time to sign up to Learn to Curl at the Wausau Curling Center. There are spots open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 21.

All equipment and instruction will be provided by the Wausau Curling Club, 1920 Curling Way, Wausau, and you’ll learn how to play this winter game in just a half day.

Cost is $10 per person and preregistration is required. Find out more at www.wausaucurling.org or call 715-573-1959.

Like this: Like Loading...