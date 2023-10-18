WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a Childcare Town Hall at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25. This event is free and open to the public. The program will be held in Room E101 at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

A lack of childcare options for local employees is a significant economic threat facing families, businesses and the entire community. The State of Wisconsin and the country are grappling with this same challenge. To develop solutions or possible courses of action, it is important to first understand the problem. The childcare problem is very complex.

“Local families are struggling with the limited childcare options available in our area,” said Dave Eckmann, President and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “This challenge impacts our region’s employers at a time in which workforce challenges are already acute. We are excited to offer this program to the public as it will examine the problem and offer possible solutions.”

This program will gather experts in the childcare industry, including Kelly Borchardt and Micky Krueger from Childcaring, to share their knowledge and present possible solutions.

For more information or to register, visit WausauChamber.com.

