WESTON – D.C. Everest scored three second-half goals and shut out Superior 3-0 in a WIAA Division 1 boys soccer regional semifinal on Tuesday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Following a scoreless first half, Hezekiah Mletzko, Brian Lorge and Jacob Gisell scored goals for the Evergreens (13-5-1).

Tyler Goertz, Lucas Rickert and Anson Jiang each had an assist, and goalkeeper Aissen Witter saved all five shots he saw in goal for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest moves on to a Division 1 regional final at Eau Claire Memorial (11-2-4) on Saturday. Memorial ripped Chippewa Falls 7-0 on Tuesday.

Evergreens 3, Spartans 0

Superior 0 0 – 0

D.C. Everest 0 3 – 3

Second half: 1. DC, Hezekiah Mletzko (Tyler Goertz), 54’; 2. DC, Brian Lorge (Lucas Rickert), 69’; 3. DC, Jacob Gisell (Anson Jiang), 75’.

Total shots: S 9; DC 16.

Shots on goal: S 5; DC 10.

Saves: S, Caden Holden 7; DC, Aissen Witter 5.

Records: Superior 8-7-4; D.C. Everest 13-5-1.

