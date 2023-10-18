MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced that Wisconsin municipalities received more than $134 million in fourth quarterly payments for 2023 for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids. “Good local roads and bridges are part of what makes transportation infrastructure safe, reliable, and efficient, which is why we’re proud to have improved more than 5,800 miles of roads and highways in Wisconsin since 2019,” said Gov. Evers. “I was also glad to sign a budget that provided the largest amount of funding for general transportation aids so we can continue to work with and support our local partners to fix the roads, maintain our economic momentum, and improve the quality of life for Wisconsinites across the state.”For calendar year 2023, local governments will receive more than $526 million in General Transportation Aids financial assistance to support transportation-related projects, a two percent increase over calendar year 2022 allocations provided by the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Gov. Evers. Total funding for all local programs makes up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.“Efficient and resilient transportation infrastructure starts with good local roads,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “Thank you to all the municipal leaders in Wisconsin for their cooperative work to improve our roads and bridges.”

The fourth quarter payments, made on October 2, totaled $134,806,117.93 and included:

General Transportation Aids – $131,534,266.98 to local units of government.

Connecting Highway Aids – $3,015,875.95 to 116 eligible municipalities.

Expressway Policing Aids – $255,975.00 to Milwaukee County.

General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities. Expressway Policing Aids help the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department with the costs of patrolling expressways within the county.

Quarterly payments for cities, villages, and towns are sent on the first Mondays in January, April, July, and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25 percent of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50 percent on the first Monday in July; and 25 percent on the first Monday in October.

A full list of payments by municipality can be found here.

