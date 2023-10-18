Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West scored three times in the first eight minutes and went on to a 6-0 shutout of Marshfield in a WIAA Division 1 boys soccer regional semifinal on Tuesday at West High School.

T.J. Sondelski scored just 1:52 into the game, and Tyler Foster added goals at the 6:44 and 7:49 mark to put the Warriors in firm control.

Foster finished off a hat trick with a goal 4:38 into the second half, and Ben Battino and Tod Deedon added goals later in the half to finish off the scoring.

No. 4 seed Wausau West (8-7-1) moves on to a Division 1 regional final at No. 1 seed Hudson (15-1-2) on Saturday. Marshfield finishes its season with a 7-9-1 record.

Warriors 6, Tigers 0

Marshfield 0 0 – 0

Wausau West 3 3 – 6

First half: 1. WW, T.J. Sondelski (Ben Battino), 1:52; 2. WW, Tyler Foster (Tod Deedon), 6:44; 3. WW, Foster (Deedon), 7:49.

Second half: 4. WW, Foster, 44:38; 5. WW, Battion (Tyler Simpons), 72:21; 6. WW, Deedon (Foster), 77:18.

Shots on goal: M 6; WW 18.

Corner kicks: M 6; WW 3.

Records: Marshfield 7-9-1; Wausau West 8-7-1.

