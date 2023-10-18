Wausau West's Tod Deedon, left, battles Marshfield's Dillon McHugh for control during the first half of the Warriors' playoff win over Marshfield on Tuesday at West High School. (Photo by Paul Lecker/Wausau Pilot & Review)

WAUSAU – Wausau West scored three times in the first eight minutes and went on to a 6-0 shutout of Marshfield in a WIAA Division 1 boys soccer regional semifinal on Tuesday at West High School.

T.J. Sondelski scored just 1:52 into the game, and Tyler Foster added goals at the 6:44 and 7:49 mark to put the Warriors in firm control.

Foster finished off a hat trick with a goal 4:38 into the second half, and Ben Battino and Tod Deedon added goals later in the half to finish off the scoring.

No. 4 seed Wausau West (8-7-1) moves on to a Division 1 regional final at No. 1 seed Hudson (15-1-2) on Saturday. Marshfield finishes its season with a 7-9-1 record.

Warriors 6, Tigers 0
Marshfield   0   0   –   0
Wausau West   3   3   –   6
First half: 1. WW, T.J. Sondelski (Ben Battino), 1:52; 2. WW, Tyler Foster (Tod Deedon), 6:44; 3. WW, Foster (Deedon), 7:49.
Second half: 4. WW, Foster, 44:38; 5. WW, Battion (Tyler Simpons), 72:21; 6. WW, Deedon (Foster), 77:18.
Shots on goal: M 6; WW 18.
Corner kicks: M 6; WW 3.
Records: Marshfield 7-9-1; Wausau West 8-7-1.