WAUSAU – Wausau West High School announced that Lance Kelly has been named the new varsity girls soccer coach.

Kelly has coached club soccer ranging from U7-U16 for the past 14 years and has served as the Director of Coaching for MC United for the past six years.

Kelly was an all-Wisconsin valley Conference soccer player at Wausau East and played at the University of Northwestern. He works as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist for Central Wisconsin Anesthesiology.

Kelly’s wife Jen is an ASL interpreter at Wausau West High School and they have four children in the Wausau School District.

“Coach Kelly is passionate about soccer and not only teaching our student-athletes the skill of the game, but also developing their character and leadership skills,” the Wausau West athletic department stated in a press release.

Wausau West opens its 2024 season at home against Bay Port on April 9.

