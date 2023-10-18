Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:
Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kettle Moraine
|(9)
|9-0
|90
|1
|2. Waunakee
|–
|9-0
|76
|3
|3. Franklin
|–
|9-0
|72
|4
|4. Muskego
|–
|8-1
|60
|2
|5. Sussex Hamilton
|–
|9-0
|58
|5
|6. Verona
|–
|8-1
|34
|7
|7. Kimberly
|–
|7-1
|33
|6
|8. Kaukauna
|–
|8-1
|32
|8
|9. Middleton
|–
|8-1
|16
|9
|10. Badger
|–
|9-0
|10
|T10
Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 7. Mukwonago 4. Neenah 3.
Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Port Washington
|(6)
|9-0
|87
|1
|2. Lodi
|(3)
|9-0
|78
|2
|3. Two Rivers
|–
|9-0
|65
|3
|4. Catholic Memorial
|–
|7-2
|57
|5
|5. Notre Dame
|–
|8-1
|50
|4
|6. Columbus
|–
|8-1
|48
|6
|7. Kewaunee
|–
|9-0
|43
|7
|8. Appleton Xavier
|–
|8-1
|24
|9
|9. Plymouth
|–
|8-1
|17
|8
|10. Luxemburg-Casco
|–
|8-1
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rice Lake 5. Wrightstown 2. Platteville 2. Winnebago Lutheran 2.
Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|(4)
|9-0
|85
|1
|2. St. Mary’s Springs
|(4)
|9-0
|77
|2
|3. Cashton
|–
|9-0
|68
|3
|4. Aquinas
|(1)
|8-1
|56
|4
|(tie) Edgar
|–
|8-1
|56
|5
|6. Pepin6Alma
|–
|9-0
|35
|6
|7. Bangor
|–
|8-1
|25
|7
|(tie) Boyceville
|–
|9-0
|25
|8
|9. Darlington
|–
|8-1
|24
|9
|10. Stratford
|–
|8-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Marshall 10. Lancaster 8. Grantsburg 8. Reedsville 3. Mondovi 1. Colby 1.