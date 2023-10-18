By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kettle Moraine(9)9-0901
2. Waunakee9-0763
3. Franklin9-0724
4. Muskego8-1602
5. Sussex Hamilton9-0585
6. Verona8-1347
7. Kimberly7-1336
8. Kaukauna8-1328
9. Middleton8-1169
10. Badger9-010T10

Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 7. Mukwonago 4. Neenah 3.

Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Port Washington(6)9-0871
2. Lodi(3)9-0782
3. Two Rivers9-0653
4. Catholic Memorial7-2575
5. Notre Dame8-1504
6. Columbus8-1486
7. Kewaunee9-0437
8. Appleton Xavier8-1249
9. Plymouth8-1178
10. Luxemburg-Casco8-115NR

Others receiving votes: Rice Lake 5. Wrightstown 2. Platteville 2. Winnebago Lutheran 2.

Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic(4)9-0851
2. St. Mary’s Springs(4)9-0772
3. Cashton9-0683
4. Aquinas(1)8-1564
(tie) Edgar8-1565
6. Pepin6Alma9-0356
7. Bangor8-1257
(tie) Boyceville9-0258
9. Darlington8-1249
10. Stratford8-113NR

Others receiving votes: Marshall 10. Lancaster 8. Grantsburg 8. Reedsville 3. Mondovi 1. Colby 1.