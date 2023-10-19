WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will cover “Marathon County in the 1950 Census – Insights & Discoveries” during its October History Speaks program.

The data from the U.S. Census can reveal a lot of interesting information about a community and its members. The full information collected by the federal census every decade is only released to the public a full 72 years after it is completed. So the records from the 1950 census were only released in 2022, and the public can now sift through the information to find out more about past stories.

In this 2 p.m. presentation on Oct. 28 at the Woodson History Center, Scott Norrick will reveal his findings and insights from reviewing and analyzing the census data for not only Marathon County, but also how the results compare to other communities. He will provide data and interesting insights on birth locations, top employment industries, countries of origin for those foreign born, or with parents who were foreign born, income levels, education levels, military service, prevalence of farms, unemployment levels and most interesting job titles.

Norrick is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and manages his own company Ancestral Past.

The presentation will be recorded and available digitally on Facebook and YouTube within a few days of the live program.

The Woodson History Center is at 410 McIndoe St., Wausau.

For more information, call 715-842-5750, email info@marathoncountyhistory.org or visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org.

