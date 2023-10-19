Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

David A. Adams, 39, of Wausau. Oct. 18, 2023: Chronic neglect of a child, child abuse Michael T. Curtis, 50. Oct. 13, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft Ross Johnson, 50, of Wausau. Oct. 16, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Jerry Lee, 38, of Wausau. Oct. 13, 2023: Aggravated battery, bail jumping William White, 43, of Weston. Oct. 12, 2023: Repeated sexual assault of the same child Nicole Hanson, 40, of Wausau. Oct. 16, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Terry Staszak, 54, of Hatley. Oct. 16, 2023; Fourth-offense OWI Cody Wilk, 22, of Wausau. Oct. 16, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct – use of a dangerous weapon Craig Schmidt, 59, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, bail jumping Alexa Rolain, 28, of Wausau. Initial appearance Oct. 12, 2023: Manufacture or deliver fentanyl as party to a crime, first-degree recklessly endangering safety Sheena Fleischman, 33, of Weston. Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Joseph Slater, 42, of Wausau. Oct. 12, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, receiving stolen property between $5,000-10,000 or a firearm, carrying a handgun while alcohol is sold or consumed Travis Sullivan, 24, of Edgar. Oct. 16, 2023: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct Jean Scott, 22, of Wausau. Harboring or aiding a felon – falsify info Justin Robinson, 19, of Wausau. Oct. 16, 2023: Harboring or aiding a felon – falsify info Kennizzie R. Jones, 45, of Wausau. Oct. 18, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, third-degree sexual assault, stalking Brandt Wiebold, 46. Oct. 18, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Chad Lowell, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 18, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, child abuse, battery, disorderly conduct Shawn Zastrow, 41, of Wausau. Oct. 17, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs Cassandra Rucks, 35, of Wausau. Oct. 17, 2023: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping James Lisowski, 48, of Milwaukee. Initial appearance Oct. 17, 2023: Attempted manufacture or delivery of amphetamine – second or subsequent offense Clinton Boyles, 41. Oct. 16, 2023: Bail jumping, operating while revoked Bobbie Burk, 37. Oct. 16, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Scott Barwick, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 16, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Jason Steffen, 40, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia Daniel Czerwinski, 42. Oct. 19, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft

